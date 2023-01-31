ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bates scores 15, Florida A&M defeats Alabama State 69-58

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Bates had 15 points to lead Florida A&M to a 69-58 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.

Bates added eight rebounds and three blocks for the Rattlers (4-16, 2-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Noah Meren and Jordan Tillmon scored 15 apiece. Tillmon grabbed seven rebounds.

Isaiah Range led the Hornets (6-16, 4-5) with 16 points. Antonio Madlock had 10 points and Jordan O’Neal scored nine.

Both teams next play Saturday. Florida A&M visits Texas Southern and Alabama State hosts Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

