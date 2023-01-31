ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Wood leads Howard to 100-74 romp over South Carolina State

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan Wood scored 18 points and Howard rolled to a 100-74 victory over South Carolina State on Monday night.

Wood added five rebounds for the Bison (14-10, 6-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Elijah Hawkins pitched in with 17 points and 10 assists. Marcus Dockery hit four 3-pointers and scored 16.

The Bulldogs (3-20, 0-7) were led by Rakeim Gary’s 13 points. Raquan Brown added 11 points and Jordan Simpson scored 10. South Carolina State has lost seven in a row.

Both teams next play Saturday. Howard visits Delaware State, while South Carolina State hosts Coppin State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

New bloods changing college hoops landscape

Perennial powers frontloaded the final poll of the 2012-13 college basketball season. The top 10 included Louisville, Kansas, Duke, Indiana and Georgetown. Gonzaga was No. 1, at the start of its rise to the sport’s upper echelon. Flash forward 10 years and the AP Top 25 has a different...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Signing day ends recruiting sagas for QB Rashada, CB McClain

The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments. Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State. “Glad to truly be home!” Rashada posted on Twitter. Also in the Pac-12, Cormani McClain, previously committed to Miami, signed with Colorado to make it two straight years that coach Deion Sanders has landed a five-star cornerback.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades. Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference and among the Top 10 nationally, athletic director Greg Byrne said. Oats, who is in his fourth season, will make $4.5 million for the first year with $200,000 annual raises. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) has the team’s highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Associated Press

Duggan, Bagent among Senior Bowl QBs vying to improve stock

Quarterbacks Max Duggan and Tyson Bagent have turned the page on terrific seasons that ended badly with national championships in sight. TCU’s Duggan and Shepherd’s Bagent are trying to improve their NFL draft stock in a weeklong audition ending in Saturday’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. They are among a group of quarterbacks all trying to work their way into Day 2 of the April draft even if none are first-round prospects. It’s a new beginning for two players who had disappointing finishes to their college careers. TCU and Duggan, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy race, were blown out 65-7 by Georgia in the national championship game. Bagent won Division II’s version of the Heisman, the Harlon Hill Trophy, in 2021. But Shepherd lost 44-13 to Colorado School of Mines in the semifinals to end his final season. Both will play on the American team, along with Houston quarterback Clayton Tune.
MOBILE, AL
The Associated Press

Clemson gives raises, contract extensions to football staff

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s board of trustees approved raises for special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Friday. Reed and Eason also received one-year extensions keeping them tied to the Tigers through Jan. 31, 2026. Reed, who’s been with the Tigers since 2013, had his yearly salary increased $50,000 to $800,000. Eason, the former Clemson standout defensive lineman, joined the staff this past season. He also had his compensation upped by $50,000 to $800,000. Seven other assistants were given one-year extensions by the trustees’ compensation committee, but without a raise in salary.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — A brawl broke out among spectators at a middle school basketball game in northern Vermont, and a 60-year-old man who participated in the fight died, police said. State troopers were called to the Alburgh Community Education Center just before 7 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a large fight involving spectators during a seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans. The fight ended before troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left. Russell Giroux, of Alburgh, sought medical attention, police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, where he was pronounced dead. Jay Nichols, the executive director of The Vermont Principals’ Association, said in a statement that the group, which oversees school sports in the state, had no information about the event beyond what the authorities provided.
ALBURGH, VT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy