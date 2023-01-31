Local eatery adopts new menu, identity

The former Pitstop Shoppe in Westridge shopping center is undergoing a change of identity and venue.

It is transitioning to Jersey John’s Deli and has been selling hoagies with fresh-made bread online through Grub Hub and Door Dash. Customers now have the option of walking in to order cold or hot sandwiches to eat on site.

“We had to evolve,” owner John Ward said, adding that they will still have Pitstop Shoppe’s original items like self-serve frozen yoghurt and hand-dipped ice cream, but “who wants to eat just cold stuff in winter?”

Ward, a New Jersey native, and with wife Linda opened the Pitstop Shoppe in 2011 after moving to a 67-acre farm in Halifax County, complete with horses and goats. Chickens, Ward said, are in the future.

“Frozen yoghurt was the fad in 2018 and 2019,” Ward said, “but it wasn’t self-supporting in winter, so we added a full kitchen.”

Despite having a menu that included hot dogs, signature burgers and three varieties of hand-cut fries, “the food never took off,” Ward said, so the couple knew something had to change.

“I’ve always loved a good deli sandwich,” Ward said. “My wife wasn’t sure, but I said we had nothing to lose. I told her I can make my own sandwiches and make my own bread.”

Starting as a “ghost kitchen” and selling the sandwiches online, Jersey John’s Deli began to attract a following, particularly from transplanted Northerners like Rick Prosnit of Red Oak, originally from Long Island, who saw a store banner on U.S. 64 and decided to try breakfast there.

“I was really hoping for Jersey subs and bagels, and that’s what I got,” Prosnit said, who started with an “everything bagel” with eggs, bacon and cheese.

Prosnit said he and wife Kelley were so pleased that they ordered lunch for nine family members the next week, enjoying their choices of two hot hoagies: Roast beef and cheese and Hungry John’s beef cheesesteak.

“It was really good, and the roast beef was not overcooked,” Rick Prosnit said. “And everybody is so nice at the place. I really liked the atmosphere.”

Ward said he buys 100 percent Angus beef and roasts it in-house.

“The ham is good, too,” he said of the American ham and cheese combo. “It’s like ham you eat at Thanksgiving. I slice it myself. Everything is sliced to order. So expect to wait 10 to 12 minutes if you order it in the store. Ordering ahead is better.”

Among other hoagie options are the Jersey classic, Italian classic, tuna salad and veggie lovers delight, along with sides such as Southern style cole slaw, potato salad and chocolate chip cookies. Sandwiches also can be made on fresh-made bagels or Kaiser rolls.

“Kaiser rolls are what some call hard rolls,” Ward said. “They’re made in a spiral. You can’t get those many places down South.”

A variety of pastries are available including blueberry and banana nut muffins and Danishes paired with hot teas and hot-brewed coffees such as cappuccinos, lattes, espressos, dulce de leche and caramel macchiato.

Ward describes the business as a “Mom and Pop shop” run primarily by he and his wife, and said he is looking for additional help.

Jersey John’s Deli’s winter hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed Sundays.