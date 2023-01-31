Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
BEIJING (AP) — China said Friday it is looking into reports that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying in U.S. airspace and urged calm, adding that it has “no intention of violating the territory and airspace of any sovereign country." Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning also said...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
NASA's fatal Challenger launch still echoes through the agency today
While on leave in January 1986, NASA administrator James Beggs turned on the television and spotted icicles on Challenger's launch tower. A day later, seven astronauts lost their lives.
WJCL
Former NASA astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medal of Honor
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday presented the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to two former NASA astronauts at the White House. Video above: Astronauts discuss upcoming mission to ISS. Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken were awarded the medals for their "bravery in NASA's SpaceX Demonstration Mission-2...
SpaceNews.com
Satellite billed as the ‘future GPS’ begins key tests
WASHINGTON — L3Harris announced Jan. 26 it delivered the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) to the U.S. Air Force and the spacecraft is now undergoing final tests in preparation for a planned launch in late 2023. NTS-3 is an experiment funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory that will broadcast...
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, space shuttle Challenger explodes, shocking the nation
On this day in history, Jan. 28, 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded after takeoff — killing all seven on board and shocking the nation. President Reagan addressed the nation that night.
Aspen Daily News
US, Philippines agree to larger American military presence
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States and the Philippines on Thursday announced plans to expand America's military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, with access to four more bases as they seek to deter China’s increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.
Aspen Daily News
'A big deal': US, Philippines tighten military ties
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines said Thursday it was allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation, the latest Biden administration move strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan. Thursday's agreement,...
Aspen Daily News
Black history class revised by College Board amid criticism
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — High school senior Kahlila Bandele is used to courses that don’t address the African American experience. Then there’s her 9 a.m. class. This week, it spanned topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American...
Biden Clears the Way for Alaska Oil Project
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday took a crucial step toward approving an $8 billion ConocoPhillips oil drilling project on the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, drawing the anger of environmentalists who say the vast new fossil fuel development poses a dire threat to the climate.
A rare green comet is becoming visible in northern skies. How to see it without a telescope.
Bring binoculars or a small telescope this week just in case: The comet, last seen 50,000 years ago, may appear as a green smudge in the sky.
'Rare' Green Comet To Fly Through California Sky
Here's when and where you will be able to spot it.
With moon crews to assign, Joe Acaba named NASA's new chief astronaut
As NASA nears selecting its first crew to fly to the moon in more than 50 years, the agency has a new leader for its astronaut corps, Joe Acaba, who has flown into space on three missions.
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery
Collins, who died in 2021 at age 90, was the first person to orbit the moon solo during Apollo 11 in 1969.
Where does Earth end and space begin? The Karman line is only one answer.
Layers of the atmosphere as seen aboard the ISS, which orbits above the Karman line. NASAIt's anything but simple to assign a value to the atmosphere's boundary.
20 years after Columbia disaster, NASA remembers crew and lessons learned
Twenty years ago this Wednesday — on Feb. 1, 2003, at 8:48:39 a.m. EST — a sensor in the space shuttle Columbia's left wing first recorded unusual stress as the orbiter and its seven crew members headed back to Earth to close out a successful 16-day science mission.Over the next 12 minutes, an on-board data recorder would track a cascade of alarming sensor readings and failures on the left side of the spacecraft that indicated a rapidly escalating catastrophe as the blazing heat of re-entry engulfed the ship.But it initially played out behind the scenes in the ship's flight computers,...
