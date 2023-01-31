Read full article on original website
Related
Asking for a Ride
White Reaper have been one album away from their big break for a while. Since the early 2010s, they’ve paid their dues as a punk-adjacent band with indie rock credibility, a glorified Iron Maiden T-shirt that decided to try taking on the world. You could hear their love for Van Halen and Cheap Trick on their teeth-kicking debut EP and Polyvinyl LPs, as frontman Tony Esposito fine-tuned his voice to be more melodic, and the band honed their ability to incorporate riffs as a song’s central hook. Standout 2017 single “Judy French” marked the point when White Reaper started embracing larger ambitions; they now wanted to be Cheap Trick. Tours with fellow arena-via-garage rockers Weezer and Billy Idol and an Elektra deal followed.
PinkPantheress and Ice Spice Share New “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”: Listen
PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a new remix. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” is a remix of “Boy’s a Liar,” a track that originally appeared on PinkPantheress’ Take Me Home EP last year. Check out the remix below.
ANOHNI Announces New Blacklips Performance Cult Compilation and Book, Shares Songs: Listen
On March 14, ANOHNI and Marti Wilkerson are releasing Blacklips: Her Life and Her Many, Many Deaths, a new book about the Blacklips Performance Cult. It’s being paired with a companion compilation called Blacklips Bar: Androgyns and Deviants - Industrial Romance for Bruised and Battered Angels, 1992–1995. The album is out March 10, via Anthology Recordings, and it has contributions from ANOHNI, Diamanda Galás, Dave Vanian, and more. Below, hear ANOHNI’s take on “Rapture” and James F. Murphy’s performance of “Satan’s Li’l Lamb.”
Letters to George
John Hollenbeck likes to blur the distinctions between the knotty virtuosity of jazz and the broad appeal of pop. Formed in the 1990s, his best-known project, the Claudia Quintet, emulates certain tenets of rock bands—the ensemble’s lineup has remained the same since its inception—and draws from the more accessible side of chamber jazz, eschewing harsh textures while indulging rhythmic weirdness. More recently, his Songs I Like a Lot / Songs We Like a Lot / Songs You Like a Lot trilogy placed hits like “Wichita Lineman” and “How Deep Is Your Love” under the microscope of big-band music, stretching pop songs out into sprawling 10-minute epics.
Portrait of a Dog
In 2022, upon noticing that his grandparents were beginning to forget his name, Jonah Yano traveled to their home in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, hoping to archive any and all memories of them. Tirelessly recording footage and conversations, and digitizing thousands of photos and documents with the help of his brother, Yano channeled his emotional energy into the gut-wrenching highlight of his new album, Portrait of a Dog. At the center of “Song About the Family House”—marked with somber acoustic guitar and his wistful, cracking vocals, trailing away after every line like a faded memory—is a rush to immortalize his family’s history, knowing that even if the people he loves are gone, the details of late nights and home-cooked meals won’t be lost.
Love Is War
While an underclassman at Charlotte’s Myers Park High School, Reuben Vincent managed to squeeze a full-fledged rap triumph into his courseload. With production from North Carolina fixtures 9th Wonder and Khrysis, 2017’s Myers Park was the sort of go-for-broke debut that inevitably serves as a measuring stick. Flashing extraordinary mechanics across a suite of moody instrumentals, Vincent considered his life in wordy meditations, ably carrying an album without guest performers. He wore DatPiff-era influences on his sleeve—he flowed like Joey Bada$$, when he wasn’t harmonizing like Big K.R.I.T.—pursuing a modest thematic scope in deference to his remarkable technique.
TMZ.com
GloRilla Performs 'Nut Quick' After Teasing Polow Da Don Lap Dance
GloRilla keeps grinding out gigs on the road, and recently found herself face-to-face onstage with platinum producer Polow Da Don ... but she held back on giving him the full Glo experience. TMZ Hip Hop got this vid of Glo pump faking as if she was gonna throw her “FNF”...
Guitar World Magazine
This is what an acoustic guitar sounds like after you've drilled dozens of holes in it
Bernth Brodträger continues his six-string killing spree in his latest video, in which he showcases his newest mesmerizing composition, Airflow. Guitar YouTuber extraordinaire Bernth Brodträger appears to be on an acoustic guitar killing spree as of late, after first filling up an acoustic guitar with water back in October, and more recently, inserting actual fireworks into an Ibanez strummer.
iheart.com
Latto Takes A Money Shower While Teasing Upcoming Pop Song
Latto is expanding her presence in the pop world with her upcoming song. In a video she posted to social media on Tuesday night, January 31, the Grammy-nominated rapper debuted a new track that sounds lot more pop than usual. She held a camcorder in her hands as she danced in between two of her friends as they were throwing dollar bills as if they won the lottery. At one point in the video, Latto gave her fans a quick twerk before she hops on the table to perform her verse. Unfortunately, that's where the preview ends.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
Listen to 4L Javi’s “Models”: The Ones
Using someone’s actual name in a song (instead of, say, “that girl” or “that boy”) is a double edged sword. The positive: It makes the story feel so much more real, such as when Phife Dawg runs down the list of his flings on “Butter.” The negative: It can be invasive—look at Drake’s various attempts at throwing shade at past affairs. In the case of Cali’s 4L Javi, that level of detail is essential to his half-sung, half-rapped songs. On “Models,” Javi’s world of club nights and house parties feels lived-in. From the flirty way he invites a girl to tag along (“Bring your ID and lip gloss/Get your ass off of TikTok”) to the name drop (“Cruising down the backstreet, on the phone with Ashley”), it’s all so specific that it feels like reality.
Gloria
It’s awards season, so I’d like to nominate Sam Smith for 2022’s Best Celebrity Cameo in a Magazine Profile. The publication was New York Magazine; the subject was Joel Kim Booster, the writer and star of last year’s tender-hearted Pride and Prejudice flip Fire Island. Booster and his friends are returning home from a Silver Lake gay bar when he ducks into the bathroom and emerges to announce, “Sam Smith is coming.” Smith is introduced to the reader as “the first gay person to think they were the first gay person to win an Oscar during an acceptance speech,” and upon their arrival, they tell the party about their plans to visit Anne Boleyn’s grave at the Tower of London as a little birthday treat. This unexpected appearance in Booster’s world also articulates Smith’s strange blend of genuine trailblazing and cultural conservatism. They’re a proud, unapologetic non-binary pop star and an old soul with a taste for the maudlin. Who else would “stick up for the girls of English history” while partying with queer Hollywood royalty?
Rosalía Shares New Song “LLYLM”: Listen
Rosalía has released her first new single of the year. The track is titled “LLYLM,” short for its refrain of “Lie Like You Love Me.” Rosalía produced the track with David Rodríguez, Dylan Patrice, and Noah Goldstein. Check it out below. After issuing...
“One Touch”
The pop artist Rin Suemitsu—or Golin—was born in Tagawa, Japan, emigrated to the US as a child, and is currently based in Amsterdam; her latest song, “One Touch,” feels fittingly transcontinental, nodding to the sleek, anodized aesthetic of J-pop as well as rave music and European big-tent EDM. Released on the latest compilation from Drain Gang label YEAR0001, it’s a classic breakup song that shares DNA with Ecco2k’s great PXE EP and Grimes’ Art Angels. Over a walloping techno pulse, Golin sings in Japanese of self-determination and uncertainty— “I want to hold you close/I won’t forgive you/Do you understand?”—her voice stinging and vaporous like a musical tear gas. The song races by in less than three minutes, and its breakneck speed gives the whole thing a scorched-earth intensity. One line is sung in English—“You fucked me over”—and it anchors the song’s emotional core even if you can’t parse the rest of it: Golin was wronged, and this is her coming to collect.
Chlöe, Avalon Emerson, Parannoul, Kara Jackson, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
mark william lewis
Mark william lewis often seems to be lost in thought. Over the past couple of years, the London singer-songwriter has established himself as one of the most pensive and probing artists in the constellation of experimenters loosely orbiting Dean Blunt and his World Music Group label. Like some of the elusive artists in that foggy scene, lewis hasn’t shared much biographical information publicly. Still, his songs reveal enough: a fixation on the heaviness of life and death, the intertwined nature of intimacy and disconnect, and the duality of ecstasy and pain. In a low, creaky voice that feels like it was made to carry the weight of these heavy thematic concerns, he mulls and meanders, finding joy, most often, in the searching.
“After All This Time”
The folk songs on Texan singer-songwriter Jana Horn’s first album, Optimism, had a forbidding glitter, like dripping icicles lining a roof. “After All This Time,” the first single from her just-announced follow-up, The Window Is the Dream, offers a little more warmth. Drummer Adam Jones beats out a bossa nova rhythm cross-stick while guitarists Jonathan Horne and Daniel Francis Doyle throw candle-flicker shadows on the wall. The song feels soft and unassuming at first, but grows trickier the longer you look at it: The chord changes never land in quite the “right” place, and Horn fits her conversational lyrics into odd shapes. “Remembering is not the same as looking back” might not read profoundly, but Horn gives it a quizzical tilt, stretching her delivery until line breaks appear every four syllables. “Experience has taken me into her arms like a mother of my own making,” she sings, sounding for all the world like the short-story character who arrives, at the very end, to deliver the blinding flash of insight.
Alan Braxe Announces New Upper Cuts Reissue, Shares Videos: Watch
Alan Braxe is reissuing his renowned compilation album The Upper Cuts. It’s due out March 31 via the Domino imprint Smugglers Way. The compilation album, which includes tracks dating back to 1997’s “Vertigo,” features remastered versions of Braxe’s songs with Fred Falke, the beloved Stardust song “Music Sounds Better With You,” a remix of Britney Spears’ “Anticipating,” a previously unreleased song with Annie, and more. Find the full tracklist and cover art below.
Rick Astley Enlists “Blurred Lines” Lawyer to Sue Yung Gravy Over Vocal Impersonation
Rick Astley has filed a lawsuit against Yung Gravy over the rapper’s 2022 single “Betty (Get Money).” The song interpolates Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” and, in the lawsuit, Astley claims that Gravy impersonated his voice without the correct legal authorization. Astley is suing the 26-year-old musician and his collaborators for violating his right of publicity, false endorsement, unfair competition, and more.
Listen to Luke Bar$’s “I Feel Like Aaliyah”: The Ones
Luke Bar$’s croaky, nasal voice is one of the more distinct ones in hip-hop. Its uniqueness is on full display on “I Feel Like Aaliyah,” the closing track on his second album Angels Never Die. Over a sunny, skittering beat from producers Latrell James and Tee-Watt, he’s ducking the haters, confronting his ego, and unpacking his relationship with his father with at least three switch-ups, including a jump to singing on the hook. It’s even more impressive when he hops in between single and double-time rapping on the second verse, breathlessly compressing his life’s story into four-and-a-half minutes of brisk, hard-hitting hip-hop.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0