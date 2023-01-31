The folk songs on Texan singer-songwriter Jana Horn’s first album, Optimism, had a forbidding glitter, like dripping icicles lining a roof. “After All This Time,” the first single from her just-announced follow-up, The Window Is the Dream, offers a little more warmth. Drummer Adam Jones beats out a bossa nova rhythm cross-stick while guitarists Jonathan Horne and Daniel Francis Doyle throw candle-flicker shadows on the wall. The song feels soft and unassuming at first, but grows trickier the longer you look at it: The chord changes never land in quite the “right” place, and Horn fits her conversational lyrics into odd shapes. “Remembering is not the same as looking back” might not read profoundly, but Horn gives it a quizzical tilt, stretching her delivery until line breaks appear every four syllables. “Experience has taken me into her arms like a mother of my own making,” she sings, sounding for all the world like the short-story character who arrives, at the very end, to deliver the blinding flash of insight.

2 DAYS AGO