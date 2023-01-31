CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO