Chicago, IL

Mary Cano
2d ago

but again for how long. why do all these people get a free ride at taxpayer expense. let them get with family who can.help.them out and to get started or send them back if they can't and won't make it on their own.

14
IMHO For all who care
3d ago

That won’t do, they expect the penthouse suite. Just ask NYC🤪

16
JustRelax
2d ago

look at empty factories as well, because we are looking at SANCTUARY sites, to send more?

4
 

CBS Chicago

Photos show inside of old Woodlawn school city wanted to use as migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, a look inside a vacant Chicago public school at the center of a controversy to house migrants. After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been reporting extensively on the school and obtained photos taken throughout the building. The photos help paint a picture of the possible reason why the migrants have not arrived at the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of migrants could move into abandoned Woodlawn elementary school starting Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago could start moving hundreds of migrants into an abandoned school as early as Monday. CBS 2 has been following the story for months, but now it seems it is actually happening. On Sunday CBS 2's Sabrina Franza saw some city-owned vehicles driving in and out, possibly making last minutes fixes before the week begins. The school, formerly Wadsworth Elementary School, is ready, the city says, to accept 250 migrants -- to start. At a community meeting Saturday, city officials did not answer neighbors' questions about a cap on that number. "It's not about black against brown it's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

100 migrants move into vacant Woodlawn school despite local concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) – After months of pushback from Woodlawn residents, the city pushed forward with plans to convert a vacant Chicago Public School into temporary housing for asylum seekers.CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to the school-turned-shelter where cameras captured the first residents heading inside.Victory has been reporting on the plans to move migrants into the building since October, even though the city said then there were no plans to use the former school as a migrant shelter. CPS said back then the construction at the building was "routine maintenance work." CBS 2 reports then showed over $1 million spent on...
CHICAGO, IL
Chibuzo Nwachuku

What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?

Residents of a Chicago neighborhood are upset about the city's decision to use a building that used to be an elementary school to shelter immigrants. The decision was made without the city consulting with the people of the area. People at the Texas border seeking asylum are anticipated to move into the former Wadsworth Elementary School which is located at 64th Street and University Avenue in Woodlawn.
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind

Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee

A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: New state schools superintendent announced; Foxx to drop R. Kelly charges

New state schools superintendent announced The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday named Elgin School District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. Sanders has served as the head of the second largest school district in Illinois. He will assume his duties in late February. Carmen Ayala announced her retirement after 40 years of service in Illinois public schools. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL

