McDermott drains Drake at the buzzer for the second time this season
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sophomore guard Maya McDermott drilled a high arcing floater right before the final horn to give UNI a 49-47 win over Drake on Wednesday night. The shot was reminiscent of McDermott's buzzer-beater against Drake last month in Des Moines, when a floater at the horn gave UNI a one-point win over their rivals.
Mount Vernon Boys Basketball team serves meals at Mission of Hope
Mount Vernon — Thursday morning, the Mount Vernon Varsity Basketball boys team volunteered at the Mission of Hope in Cedar Rapids. Mary Fox, Clothes Closet Director, says Derek Roberts, Assistant Coach, brought his entire varsity basketball team to the Mission to prepare lunch, serve, and help with the cleanup.
Cedar Rapids man charged in 2016 cold case in Webster County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in the 2016 murder of a Fort Dodge man. Christopher Johnson, of Cedar Rapids, is accused of killing Donald Preston in December 2016. According to criminal records, Johnson was driving with Preston on gravel roads...
Cedar Rapids Facebook group helps woman reunite with lost cat after nine months
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A cat is reunited with its owner after being separated for nine months. The cat Spot was lost while Amanda Somerfeldt had an overnight stay at a Cedar Rapids RV park. Amanda had to move to Wisconsin before finding Spot but she...
Waterloo Black Hawks doubling down on the food bank
The Waterloo Black Hawks’ John Deere-themed jerseys will be auctioned to benefit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank after Saturday’s game; fans can also help the Food Bank during the month of February through the $16.50 Campaign, presented by Slumberland Furniture, KCNZ “The Fan,” and the Black Hawks.
Selected restaurants announced for 11th annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance announced the restaurants selected to participate in the 11th Annual Restaurant Week. The event features special menu items offered by the restaurants and runs from Friday, February 17, through Sunday, February 26. Restaurant Week featured restaurants...
State Auditor releases investigation report on City of Atkins
Up to $100,000 of City of Atkins funds was either misspent or not properly accounted for, according to a special investigation by Iowa Auditor Rob Sand. Atkins City Council requested the investigation because they were worried about some financial transactions made by former City Clerk Amber Bell. Sand released the...
Denver Man Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police arrested a Denver man after he lied to several residents, telling them he was an undercover cop with the Waterloo Police Department. On January 24, officers were called to the Cedar Falls Police Department to speak to Mitchil Thuesen, 21, who claimed to be a victim of an assault.
Former GoCR executives to be sentenced this month in 'newbo evolve' fraud case
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two ex-executives of the now-defunct Go Cedar Rapids will both be sentenced this month on federal bank fraud charges. Former Go Cedar Rapids CEO & President Aaron McCreight and former finance director Doug Hargrave will be sentenced on February 16 in U.S. District Court. They were originally set to be sentenced in November 2022 but it got delayed.
CRFD: Man found dead in fire at SW Cedar Rapids hotel
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person died Wednesday in connection with a fire at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. According to a press release Wednesday evening, the fire department is still investigating what caused the fire -- and what caused the man's death. Cedar Rapids Fire Department confirms...
Law enforcement removes suspicious package on Cedar Rapids Northeast side
The Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating a package recovered from 1005 32nd Street Thursday afternoon. The unit was called at 11:39am with reports of a suspicious package. The area was proactively closed off as crews recovered the object. The investigation is ongoing into whether or not the...
Cedar Rapids: 7th street SE between 12th & 11th Ave. closed for three days starting Weds.
Cedar Rapids crews will be working on a water replacement on 7th street SE between 12th Avenue and 11th Avenue starting Wednesday. That means the northbound lane of 7th street SE will be closed in that area for about three days. The city reports northbound traffic will have to seek...
Judge sides with Coggon solar farm project over family's objections
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Linn County Board of Supervisors, levied by a family worried about the nearby Coggon solar farm project. The board first approved the project last year, and the judge's ruling Wednesday gives the greenlight for work to begin on the 750-acre farm. The...
Natural gas prices lowest in two years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Over the last two years, the country has experienced some of the warmest winters on record. These warm temperatures have led to lower gas bills, making it less expensive for homeowners to heat their homes. Another factor is that natural gas is a commodity, just...
