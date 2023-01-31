ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Police investigating email threat at Meadow Glen Middle school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is at Meadow Glen Middle school investigating a email threat. For precaution, Meadow Glen Elementary school and Northside Christian Academy school have been placed on secure. Officers are on all Lexington One campuses. Authorities say all students and faculty are safe inside...
Airport High School moving to eLearning today due to threat

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington School District Two says Airport High School is moving to an eLearning day today due to a threat this morning at approximately 7 a.m. At this time, there is no active threat to the school. District officials say the school received the threat...
Police: Man struck and killed by train

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night. Investigators say it happened on the train tracks near Erie Street and I-126. Police say a 64 year old man was seen walking on the tracks carrying a bicycle with his back...
Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
Lexington District One schools return to normal schedule tomorrow

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County School District One released an update on tomorrow’s schedule following reports of a threat at Lexington High, Lexington Technology Center, White Knoll High and River Bluff High. Students and employees will be scheduled to report to school at their normal times tomorrow, Feb....
RCSD: 15 year-old Spring Valley High school student arrested for threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 15 year-old Spring Valley student in connection with recent school threats. Investigators say the juvenile has been arrested and charged with threatening to use a destructive device; conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device; student threats and disturbing schools, say officials.
Dominion Energy continues tree trimming activities this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy will continue tree trimming activities along overhead utility lines in the Greenview and Farrow Hills neighborhoods this week. The purpose of the activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. Dominion Energy says there’s an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related...
Gas prices in Columbia rise to $3.24/gallon average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia have risen once again. The average price for a gallon of fuel now stands at $3.24, up 15.1 cents compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, prices in Columbia are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and 24.2 cents per gallon higher than they were this time last year.
Local Living: Free Fridays at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, if you live in Lexington or Richland County you can head to Riverbanks Zoo for Free Fridays. According to officials with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, residents of Richland and Lexington Counties, with proof of residency, can enjoy free admission on Fridays in February. (A valid ID or property tax statement will be accepted).
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
Richland Co. actively investigates high speed chase

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County investigators are still trying to piece together the circumstances behind the driver of a vehicle they say led them on a high speed chase. Deputies tell ABC Columbia News they tried to make a traffic stop of the vehicle along Two Notch...
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
Happening Now: Go Red for Women at Columbia City Hall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Go Red for Women Day and the City of Columbia is hosting an event at City Hall to raise awareness of heart disease in women. The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one cause of death for women in the U.S. and the Go Red for Women movement encourages awareness of this issue and action to help save lives.
RCSD: gunshot death of male found in woods ruled a suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the suspicious death of a 26 year-old found with a single gunshot wound in the woods has been ruled a suicide following an autopsy. Authorities say a citizen contacted the Department on Jan. 29 after seeing the male’s body...
OCSO: Subjects involved in criminal possession of catalytic converters arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two subjects were arrested in separate incidents for their involvement in the unlawful transportation/possession of 45 catalytic converters. Authorities say 37 year-old Mark Miles Jr. faces 24 counts of unlawful transportation/possession of non-ferrous metals in a vehicle. Seven catalytic...
