NBC Sports
Report: Bruins 'believed' to be in the market for a left defenseman
The Boston Bruins are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, but they could still use some reinforcements before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. There's no doubt the Bruins would benefit from another defenseman. But which type of defenseman might they target?. Here's what Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman...
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Targets: Chicago Blackhawks
When it comes to the Chicago Blackhawks and the 2023 trade deadline, the first names that come up are Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane, and rightfully so. They are additions to a team looking for a deep postseason run that can be a difference-maker. There are, however, some other names that could be available at the March 3 deadline that could be depth pieces for teams.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS GM LOU LAMORIELLO ACCUSED OF TAMPERING OVER BO HORVAT TRADE
Lou Lamoriello - GM of the New York Islanders - is known for his readiness to make big splashes midseason. In his 20+ year tenure with the Devils, he fired head coaches weeks before the playoffs, made surprise trades, and even stood behind the bench himself when things weren't going well.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Prospect Harvey-Pinard Earning his Role
The Montreal Canadiens are not just suffering losses, they are also suffering man-games lost to injury. They are one of the top teams in the NHL in that category. If the goal of the 2022-23 season was to be as competitive and entertaining as possible, the number of injuries — nine players are on injured lists as of Jan. 31 — make that an almost impossible task.
theScore
Bruins surprise themselves, Giordano thrives, and 4 more NHL items
Sidelined to start the season thanks to shoulder surgery, Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk watched his team explode out of the gate in October and says half-jokingly that he began to worry. "Ah, I hope I don't come back and mess this thing up!" a smiling Grzelcyk said Wednesday from...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Zadina & More
The NHL is officially in its All-Star break as Dylan Larkin and the rest of the All-Stars have made their way to Sunrise, Florida for the weekend’s events. While next few days will provide some levity from the NHL season, that hasn’t stopped the news cycle from being filled with notable moves and quotes, especially in the Detroit Red Wings’ neck of the woods.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ GM Talks Desire to Trade Pettersson, Hughes, or Demko
Following the trade of Bo Horvat out of Vancouver, fans, media, and insiders are wondering what might be next for the Vancouver Canucks. Could the Canucks be ready to sell anything and everything? Apparently, if the price is right, general manager Patrik Allvin is open to that idea. Speaking on...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins & Canucks Still Emerging as Potential Trade Partners
The biggest name at the 2023 NHL trade deadline came off the board on Jan. 30. Bo Horvat, who the Boston Bruins had a lot of interest in, was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty and a conditional first-round draft pick in the 2023 Entry Draft. Islanders’ general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello made the move with his team struggling for offense and needing to make up ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race, which they currently sit on the outside looking in.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is expected to be one of the busiest executives leading up the 2023 NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs will try to improve their hockey club to set them up for postseason success as Dubas and his scouting team have been busy these past few weeks evaluating talent across the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Were Right to Avoid Bo Horvat
There has been lots of talk about the Detroit Red Wings’ interest in Bo Horvat ever since Rick Dhaliwal listed Detroit as a team to watch in trade talks. Dhaliwal is one of the most well-connected insiders in Vancouver (if not the most connected), so I believed him, though it’s strange to hear industry rumors about the Red Wings because Steve Yzerman runs such a tight ship in Detroit that we rarely hear anything slip out. Fortunately for us, Vancouver has been experiencing some tumultuous waters lately, to continue the ship analogy, and it appears Detroit’s interest in Horvat leaked from the Vancouver end.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Have Hidden Gem Trade Deadline Target from Coyotes
The Detroit Red Wings have taken a step in the right direction this season, as they have a 21-19-8 record at the time of this writing. However, although they have been more competitive this season, they still trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. As a result, they are unlikely to browse the trade market for rentals during this campaign. However, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position where he can look to add players with term if he believes it will benefit the team in the long run.
theScore
Horvat: Pettersson would 'be my vote' for new Canucks captain
Bo Horvat believes Elias Pettersson is the right player to succeed him as captain of the Vancouver Canucks. "He'd be my vote if it came to it, and I'm sure one of these days, (the captain's 'C' is) going to go on his chest," Horvat said Thursday during media day for the 2023 All-Star Game, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. "So, if it does, I couldn't be more happy for him, and he's obviously going to be a great captain."
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Canucks, Oilers, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what do the Vegas Golden Knights do now that Mark Stone is out indefinitely? Most insiders expect a trade, but where does Vegas turn? Meanwhile, what shoe drops next for the Vancouver Canucks? All roads in Edmonton seem to lead to a Jesse Puljujarvi trade and what are the Boston Bruins looking for on the trade market? Perhaps more importantly, what aren’t they willing to do to get what they need?
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers’ 2023 Trade Targets: Luke Schenn
With All-Star weekend arriving and the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, every general manager is starting to scour the league for the best available options. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers will be looking for upgrades to their roster that won’t impact their cap problems next season.
theScore
Marchand: Bruins' stars taking less money a key to sustained success
Brad Marchand believes the Boston Bruins' run as one of the most consistent teams in the NHL is due, in part, to the players taking contracts below market value. "Guys have tried to take less to win because we know that it bleeds through the lineup," Marchand said Wednesday ahead of Boston's matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, per Sportsnet.
FOX Sports
Tkachuk's late goal lifts Senators over Canadiens 5-4
MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored at 18:41 of the third period to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The surging Senators will head into the NHL All-Star break with a sense of accomplishment, having extended their winning streak to four games.
The Hockey Writers
Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Talk Heating Up: 4 Early Contenders
With news that a few NHL clubs are looking for scorers and in light of news that some recent injuries have opened up cap space for teams, Vladimir Tarasenko‘s name is, all of a sudden, making the rounds in trade rumors and there are a few teams looking in his direction. Among them, the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, and Carolina Hurricanes could be interesting targets.
theScore
Stanley Cup odds update: Bruins favored to win it all
We've reached the unofficial midway point of the 2022-23 NHL campaign. With around 50 games in the books for each team, let's take a look at some of the biggest shifts in the Stanley Cup betting market. Note: Only listed teams +4000 or shorter. TEAM FEB 3 ODDS OCT 5...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Can Solve Goaltending Depth With Late Draft Steals
Rebuilding through the draft. Fans see that phrase and think, get as many high picks as possible. And they aren’t wrong, the odds of drafting high-end talent, and more than one player, increase with that approach. But what about in the later rounds? Some of these players can have an impact on a roster, especially one trying to rebuild and become a contender.
