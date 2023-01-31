Read full article on original website
Related
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Are Bringing SexyBack in Sweet Post
Watch: Britney Spears Makes RARE Comment About Ex Justin Timberlake. This we promise you: You'll adore this glimpse inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship. On Jan. 31, the Total Recall actress put her love on display in a sweet birthday message to her husband of 10 years. In honor...
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel Says Justin Timberlake 'Makes the Ordinary Extraordinary' in 42nd Birthday Tribute
Jessica Biel is celebrating the little things this year, telling husband Justin Timberlake that he makes "the ordinary extraordinary" in an Instagram post honoriing his 42nd birthday on Tuesday. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day," Biel, 40, wrote. She paired the caption with two...
TODAY.com
Jessica Biel celebrates husband Justin Timberlake’s 42nd birthday with sunny photos
The pop star's wife, Jessica Biel, celebrated her husband's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram. "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all," she wrote on Jan. 31. "The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary. You know who you are. I love you."
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Todd Chrisley Gets Visit From Daughter Lindsie And His Mom In Prison After Rumors Swirl About Her Recent Road Trip
Lindsie Chrisley took a road trip to visit her father Todd Chrisley after he began serving 12 years in prison for bank fraud.
Jennifer Garner Smiles and Holds Hands on Walk with CEO Boyfriend John Miller
Jennifer Garner and John Miller first became romantically linked back in 2018 after her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized Jennifer Garner is spending quality time with boyfriend John Miller. On Saturday, the couple was photographed holding hands and smiling while on a walk together in Santa Barbara, Calif. They both sported blue flannels for the sunny outing. The couple first began dating back in 2018, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time it was "not serious, but she enjoys his company." Miller, who is chairman and CEO of Cali Group, owner of the CaliBurger...
ETOnline.com
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."
Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's 'Still Trying to Get Used' to Daughter Apple's Absence
Gwyneth Paltrow has had a hard time adjusting since daughter Apple relocated to New York to attend college Gwyneth Paltrow is missing her daughter while she's away at school. The GOOP founder, 50, shared an Instagram Story on Friday that featured a throwback selfie alongside daughter Apple, 18, who is now living in New York and going to college. "Still trying to get used to it💔," she captioned an old selfie she took with Apple, where the teen takes the photo as mom poses over her shoulder. The Shakespeare in Love actress...
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce
Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
Victoria Beckham shows off gown she created for daughter Harper: ‘My number one muse’
Victoria Beckham has described her daughter Harper Beckham as her “number one muse” while dressing the 11 year old in one of her designs.The Spice Girls singer, 48, showed off the design from her Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by her and husband David Beckham’s daughter on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she “loved” creating the dress for the couple’s youngest child.In the photo, Victoria and Harper posed for a mirror selfie while holding hands, with the preteen seen wearing a blue strapless ombre gown and sneakers, while the fashion designer wore a pale pink gown with ruffled...
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Katy Perry Insists Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Is 'Like A Sister' As She Honors Her At Gala: Photos
The relationship between Orlando Bloom's fiancée, Katy Perry, and his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, is anything but hot and cold!In fact, the pair couldn't stop smiling and giggling as they walked the red carpet together at the Saturday, January 28, G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, where the pop sensation presented the model with the Excellence in the Arts Award.For the glam event, Perry, 38, shimmered in a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching maxi skirt, choosing to tie up her dark locks but leaving a front face-framing piece loose.The Aussie star, 39, stunned in a white strapless midi...
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Man Leaves Son’s Wedding After the Groom Has the Traditional Mother-Son Dance With His Aunt Instead of His Stepmom
When Jordan was only 13 years old, his mom passed away. Several years later, his dad remarried, but Jordan never got close to his new stepmom and even moved in with his aunt. Jordan is now 27 and has recently gotten married. And at his wedding, he refused to have the traditional mother-son dance with his stepmom. His dad reached out to the public via Reddit to explain what happened.
Popculture
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere
That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
E! News
233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0