ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Stephen Curry visits Taylor Robertson after 3-pointer record

By M.A. Voepel
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187O8Y_0kWwMg9d00

Two days after setting the NCAA women's basketball career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry , the NBA's all-time 3-point leader.

Robertson broke the record with her 498th 3-pointer Saturday in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. Back in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Robertson was surprised with a video that Curry made for her, congratulating her on the record.

"I know you're going to keep adding to that number, and hopefully make it something that will never be broken," Curry said in the video. "To go from making eight 3's in your first college game against Western Kentucky to now 498 -- that is an amazing, amazing accomplishment. I only made 414 3's in college, so you've been had me beat."

It got better, though, when Sooner teammates Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa then told Robertson that Curry had invited her to meet with him at Monday's NBA game.

"I don't know why I'm crying," Robertson said when she heard that news. "Because that's awesome."

The timing couldn't have been more perfect, with the Warriors playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City -- just over 20 miles from the Sooners' campus in Norman.

Robertson grew up in Kansas, a lifelong Oklahoma fan whose bedroom was painted in Sooner colors. She got that from her father, Dave, who also taught Robertson her shooting routine. Dave Robertson died from cancer when his daughter was in high school, but he knew before he passed away that she was headed to play for Oklahoma.

Robertson broke the mark of 497 3-pointers set in 2014-2018 by former Ohio State Buckeyes star Kelsey Mitchell , who is now with the WNBA's Indiana Fever . Robertson is a fifth-year senior who is taking advantage of the extra season offered by the COVID-19 waiver from 2020 to 2021. However, Robertson reached the record in one fewer game than Mitchell: 138 to 139. She also got the career mark in fewer attempts: 1,135 to Mitchell's 1,286.

Robertson now has 503 3-pointers in her career and has made at least one in 62 consecutive games. The 6-foot Robertson is shooting 44.0% from behind the arc in her Oklahoma career, a number Curry noted in his video. She has never finished a college season shooting less than 40% from 3-point range, including 43.8 this season for the No. 20 Sooners, 16-4.

Robertson, who has averaged 15.9 points in OU career, still does the drills her father taught her.

"She just loves the game so much," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "You can tell she has built it herself. She'll beat any one of you in NBA trivia. She's been so fun to coach. She just plays with a joy."

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy