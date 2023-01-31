Stephen Curry visits Taylor Robertson after 3-pointer record

Two days after setting the NCAA women's basketball career record for 3-pointers, Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson had another major life highlight: meeting Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry , the NBA's all-time 3-point leader.

Robertson broke the record with her 498th 3-pointer Saturday in Oklahoma's 86-78 loss against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. Back in Norman, Oklahoma, on Sunday, Robertson was surprised with a video that Curry made for her, congratulating her on the record.

"I know you're going to keep adding to that number, and hopefully make it something that will never be broken," Curry said in the video. "To go from making eight 3's in your first college game against Western Kentucky to now 498 -- that is an amazing, amazing accomplishment. I only made 414 3's in college, so you've been had me beat."

It got better, though, when Sooner teammates Madi Williams and Ana Llanusa then told Robertson that Curry had invited her to meet with him at Monday's NBA game.

"I don't know why I'm crying," Robertson said when she heard that news. "Because that's awesome."

The timing couldn't have been more perfect, with the Warriors playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City -- just over 20 miles from the Sooners' campus in Norman.

Robertson grew up in Kansas, a lifelong Oklahoma fan whose bedroom was painted in Sooner colors. She got that from her father, Dave, who also taught Robertson her shooting routine. Dave Robertson died from cancer when his daughter was in high school, but he knew before he passed away that she was headed to play for Oklahoma.

Robertson broke the mark of 497 3-pointers set in 2014-2018 by former Ohio State Buckeyes star Kelsey Mitchell , who is now with the WNBA's Indiana Fever . Robertson is a fifth-year senior who is taking advantage of the extra season offered by the COVID-19 waiver from 2020 to 2021. However, Robertson reached the record in one fewer game than Mitchell: 138 to 139. She also got the career mark in fewer attempts: 1,135 to Mitchell's 1,286.

Robertson now has 503 3-pointers in her career and has made at least one in 62 consecutive games. The 6-foot Robertson is shooting 44.0% from behind the arc in her Oklahoma career, a number Curry noted in his video. She has never finished a college season shooting less than 40% from 3-point range, including 43.8 this season for the No. 20 Sooners, 16-4.

Robertson, who has averaged 15.9 points in OU career, still does the drills her father taught her.

"She just loves the game so much," Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "You can tell she has built it herself. She'll beat any one of you in NBA trivia. She's been so fun to coach. She just plays with a joy."