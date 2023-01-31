ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Where To Buy Delicious Groundhog Meat In New York State

Looking to buy groundhog meat here in Upstate New York? What better way to celebrate Groundhogs Day than chowing down on delicious groundhog. If you do a quick Google Search, you will find buying groundhog meat is pretty tough. Maybe it's easier to just hunt your very own groundhog or woodchuck. However, this is 2023 we are living in. The internet has shops for everything you can think of.
New York Expected To Substantially Increase Tax on Tobacco Products

Tobacco products sold in New York may soon see a hefty tax increase. There is a proposed bill, Assembly Bill A10016, sitting in the New York Legislature and this bill is looking to increase the tax on cigars from 75 percent to a whopping 95 percent. New York already has the highest cigar tax in the United States so this additional 20 percent tax on the existing tax, would be astronomical.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
New York State Animals Predict Early Spring For Empire State

A Hudson Valley chicken and Staten Island animal disagree with the famous groundhog. Thursday, Feb. 2 was Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning in Pennsylvania. Tradition says that means there will be six more weeks of winter. However, a chicken from the Lower Hudson Valley thinks spring is right around the corner, I'll explain.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Smokers Just Got $100s Worth Of Bad News For 2023

Governor Hochul announced her $227 billion state budget plan for 2023-2024 on February 1. While there are positive notes like pinning minimum wage to inflation, one proposed change has New York smokers furious. The average New York smoker will already spend more than $209,000 on cigarettes over their entire lifetime,...
NEW YORK STATE
Andrew Cuomo goes powerboat shopping after making $5.1M from COVID book

Andrew Cuomo is luxury-boat shopping — after earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal hammered out amid a stunning wave of daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities. New York’s scandal-scarred ex-governor, who was busy writing about the pandemic while he was supposed to be fighting it in 2020 —  was filmed jauntily browsing pricey powerboats in Manhattan last week, footage posted on his YouTube channel showed. The 65-year-old pol is seen checking out the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while fawning over the expensive water toys with money earned on on the backs of dying...
Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it. Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekend

(SYRACUSE, NY) Ice sculptures, entertainment and food will fill the New York State Fairgrounds in the middle of winter for Winter Fair 2023 this weekend. Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5, over 20,000 people are expected to attend the fourth edition of the annual event. The presenting sponsor for this year's event is the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Amazon will also sponsor entertainment offerings on the Amazon Winter Fair Stage. Local performers and high school bands will take the stage over the weekend. Henninger, East Syracuse Minoa and Christian Brothers Academy pep bands will compete against each other in a competition for a $500 grand prize.
SYRACUSE, NY
Does New York Ban the Use of Food Stamps: To Purchase Butter and Meat?

Does New York State prohibit SNAP participants from using their benefits to purchase meat and butter? For whatever reason, the topic of food stamps is constantly “hot” in New York. Many people believe that no one should ever receive food support, whether they’re extremely poor or disabled. Leaving aside the question of whether or not those who are economically disadvantaged should acquire assistance, let’s discuss whether the support they do receive should be limited to conditions.
IOWA STATE
