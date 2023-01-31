Read full article on original website
Mario Andretti Drove This F1 Racer to a World Title. Now It Could Fetch $9.5 Million at Auction.
Formula 1 racing cars have recently returned to an emphasis on “ground effects,” an aerodynamic approach pioneered in the 1970s to optimize a vehicle’s adhesion to the track. On February 1, in an exhibition center under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, one of the most famous cars of that bygone era proved a suction for attention as well. As it turns out, Mario Andretti’s 1978 John Player Special Lotus-Cosworth Type 79 will be the headlining car to be auctioned in the first collaboration between Bonhams and the F1 Paddock Club at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November....
2024 Ford Mustang GT3 Race Car Teased In A Cloud Of Tire Smoke
An official debut will take place in March. The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year. There will inevitably be a plethora of special trims to follow, not to mention ultra-high-performance pony cars with excessive horsepower. Some of those won't be at dealerships, however, and this teaser from Ford Performance shows one of them.
Motor racing-Ford returning to Formula One with Red Bull in 2026
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ford will return to Formula One with reigning champions Red Bull in 2026 when the sport enters a new engine era, the U.S. carmaker said on Friday at the team's 2023 livery launch in New York.
gmauthority.com
Driver Roster For NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Entry Revealed
The NASCAR Le Mans Chevy Camaro ZL1 – also known as the Garage 56 entry – has been in development for several months now. Fielded by Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), the endurance Camaro is based on the Next Gen Cup Series cars, it has already turned plenty of laps at Sebring. Now, HMS has announced the three drivers that will take control of the race car at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The First 2024 Ford Mustang GT Just Sold At Barrett-Jackson For $565,000
The very first seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT has been sold at the Barrett-Jackson charity auction event in Scottsdale, Arizona for an impressive $565,000. The car hasn't been built yet, which is typical for charity auctions such as this. The lucky winner will be able to spec their new Mustang GT to their liking.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
thetexastasty.com
2023 Ford Mustang GT Review
We recently got our hands on a 2023 Ford Mustang GT and suffice it to say we were impressed. The 2023 Ford Mustang GT 2023 is a fantastic sports car that offers a perfect blend of power and handling. The 5.0-liter V8 engine generates a whopping 450 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful Mustangs ever made. The car’s suspension system is also top-notch, providing a smooth and comfortable ride while still delivering precise handling and agility. The interior of the Mustang GT is sleek and modern, with comfortable seats, a large touchscreen display, and a host of advanced safety features.
You can buy a Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing car for $735,000
Chevrolet is now taking orders for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R racing car that will be ready in time for the 2024 sports and endurance car racing seasons.
topgear.com
Audi’s 2023 Dakar Rally was a lesson in progress
Take a ringside seat at two weeks of non-stop off-road racing from one of the toughest motorsport events in the world. Skip 28 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In its 45-year history there’s never been an easy Dakar...
Ars Technica
Acura and Cadillac shine, BMW and Porsche falter at the Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, FLA.—With just one race on the books, it's probably too soon to declare this the dawn of a new golden era in racing, but that thought was on many minds at last weekend's spectator-packed Rolex 24 at Daytona. The grueling 24-hour race is the season-opening event for the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, and 2023 saw the introduction of a new class of hybrid prototype race cars called GTP (for Grand Touring Prototype).
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Exceeds My Wildest Expectations
I’m not going to lie: when Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar at last year’s LA Auto Show — complete with ultra-slick footage of the thing sliding through dirt and kicking up an enviable cloud of dust — I was a little bit underwhelmed. As someone who adores all things WRC and who has loved the Dakar Rally for decades, I should have been thrilled. But I wasn’t.
Watch A Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Get Its First Bath
You might think it’s only barn-find condition cars which need a good detailing, not something that’s literally fresh off the boat from Europe. But as Lawrence Paul Kosilla III of AMMO NYC points out, this brand-new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is in need not only of a thorough washing but also some light paint correction before receiving its first ceramic coat treatment.
CAR AND DRIVER
Lamborghini Eyes Daytona Victory as It Begins Transition into Hybrids
Since the start of the Super Trofeo series in 2009, Lamborghini has become increasingly involved in motorsports, and next year will enter the top class of endurance racing. That hybrid LMDh (which stands for Le Mans Daytona hybrid) car will pair a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric powertrain, with development occurring alongside the company's upcoming roadgoing hybrid supercars.
Official: Ford Is Partnering With Red Bull Oracle F1 Racing
Ford has officially announced that it will make an F1 comeback as a powertrain supplier from 2026, partnering with Red Bull Oracle F1 racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri. These rumors have been swirling around for a while, suggesting that Ford would merely pay Red Bull to put the Blue Oval on the engine.
Scroll Through Recaro’s Racing Seat History on the Company’s 60th Anniversary
RecaroRecaro's seats have been factory equipment in cars, stadiums, buses, boats, and more.
msn.com
Buy a McLaren M8, Live Out Your Can-Am Dreams
Before McLaren made a wide variety of variants of the 720S, the company made its name designing, building, and campaigning racing cars. Its Formula 1 team is the surviving legacy of that corner of the company, but McLaren's most extreme cars of the late 1960s and early 1970s were raced in the Can-Am championship and other series that used the similar Group 7 rule set. The greatest of these cars were the McLaren M8 line, a dominant force in Papaya orange from its Can-Am debut in 1968 to the introduction of the Porsche 917. While those 917s are largely untouchable collector's items, customer M8s raced in a few variants and those cars occasionally sell for under seven figures.
2024 Nissan GT-R First Look Review: Never Say Die
The R35 Nissan GT-R simply doesn't know when to call it quits. Although the legendary sports car has been discontinued in some markets in what seemed like a sign of things to come for Americans, a newly facelifted 2024 model has just been unveiled in Japan with redesigned, R34-inspired looks, the return of the T-spec trim level, and the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 565 horsepower or 600 horses in Nismo guise, a high-performance model that we review separately. It's remarkable that a car that went into production late in 2007 has been given a new lease of life once more, but in an age of increasingly sanitized electrified cars, the frenetic GT-R with its shattering acceleration is a reassuring reminder of how things were. Let's see how competitive the iconic Nissan still is.
A Brief History of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, the Car Race With the Watch World’s Most Coveted Prize
Winning the Rolex 24 At Daytona is a great way to cop a Daytona, the grail watch of the decade. Technically, it would only take you 24 hours compared to the legendary 10-year-plus wait lists at retail. But it won’t be easy. First, you need to be in almost superhuman physical and mental condition, so your body can withstand the steady punishment of G-force pressure over a sustained period, driving at speeds up to 200 mph. You’ll need a supercar with an engine built to withstand 24 straight hours of abuse. Plus, several sets of spare tires and a pit...
Autoblog
Bentley builds a Continental GT as tribute to the car that inspired the model
Bentley is staying quite busy with its tribute models. It's built yet another 2023 Continental GT, in Azure trim, that's based on a notable past model. But unlike the Bathurst cars, this one appears to be just for Bentley, and it's based on a much older car: a 1953 R-Type Continental.
