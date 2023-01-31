The R35 Nissan GT-R simply doesn't know when to call it quits. Although the legendary sports car has been discontinued in some markets in what seemed like a sign of things to come for Americans, a newly facelifted 2024 model has just been unveiled in Japan with redesigned, R34-inspired looks, the return of the T-spec trim level, and the familiar 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 565 horsepower or 600 horses in Nismo guise, a high-performance model that we review separately. It's remarkable that a car that went into production late in 2007 has been given a new lease of life once more, but in an age of increasingly sanitized electrified cars, the frenetic GT-R with its shattering acceleration is a reassuring reminder of how things were. Let's see how competitive the iconic Nissan still is.

14 DAYS AGO