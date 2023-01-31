Memphians gather at Shelby Farms Park to protest, hold neighborhood prayer in Hickory Hill for Tyre Nichols

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
Holly Springs Utility Company leaves customers figuratively and literally in the dark
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Since the start of the ice storm that swept through the Mid-South this week, customers of Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) have been calling, emailing, and messaging our newsroom, frustrated with the lack of communication coming from the utility company on when their power will be restored.
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 18 Memphis food festivals you won’t want to miss, from Black Restaurant Week and Vintage 901 to Memphis Vegan Festival and Le Diner En Blanc.
5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Lanes blocked on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers are experiencing traffic on I-240. All westbound lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard are blocked. Traffic will not affect you if you’re traveling eastbound on I-240.
LIVE: Family prepares to lay Tyre Nichols to rest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols. We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions. It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1. Ben Crump will deliver...
All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers experienced traffic on I-240. All westbound lanes are open on I-240 near Lamar Avenue. Lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Boulevard were blocked for a few hours Thursday morning.
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot Thursday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), at noon Thursday, the Memphis Police Department received a trespassing call from a neighboring business to the White Station Library. 30 minutes later, the same suspect confronted another citizen inside the library, creating a disturbance.
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
Loved ones mourn Tyre Nichols at funeral, leaders in attendance echo calls for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, and dignitaries from across the country gathered at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Wednesday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in police custody, three days after cameras show him being beaten by Memphis police officers. “The only thing that’s keeping me going...
Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast
Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again. The Greater Memphis Chamber talked about the impact the I-40 closure had and why a third bridge over the Mississippi River is needed. Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at...
Tyre Nichols’ family addresses public before funeral where MLK delivered last speech
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reverend Al Sharpton joined Tyre Nichols’ family on the eve of his funeral to reflect on the 29-year-old’s death at the historic Mason Temple, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before his assassination 55 years ago. Reverend Sharpton...
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
Heavy Lakeland condo fire brought under control in less than 10 minutes, SCFD says
LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland condominium caught fire Tuesday afternoon but was brought under control in less than 10 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) says. No firefighters or civilians were injured, SCFD says. At 4:47 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting...
Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.
