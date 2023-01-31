ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphians gather at Shelby Farms Park to protest, hold neighborhood prayer in Hickory Hill for Tyre Nichols

By Bria Bolden
actionnews5.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Emergency warming centers open in DeSoto County

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - Two emergency warming centers have opened in DeSoto County Thursday. One will be located at the Hernando Gale Center at 2601 Elm Street. Another will be open at the Southaven Community Safe Room at 7312 Highway 51 North. Residents who wish to stay at the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night. A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting. MPD says the child did not survive. The shooting took place on Chancellor...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lanes blocked on I-240 near Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers are experiencing traffic on I-240. All westbound lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard are blocked. Traffic will not affect you if you’re traveling eastbound on I-240.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

LIVE: Family prepares to lay Tyre Nichols to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols. We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions. It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1. Ben Crump will deliver...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers experienced traffic on I-240. All westbound lanes are open on I-240 near Lamar Avenue. Lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Boulevard were blocked for a few hours Thursday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot Thursday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), at noon Thursday, the Memphis Police Department received a trespassing call from a neighboring business to the White Station Library. 30 minutes later, the same suspect confronted another citizen inside the library, creating a disturbance.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi. Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute. For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed. DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Expert shares what Memphis rents can expect in the coming months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee makes the list of states where rent has gone up the most. The median rent in Memphis is currently $1,520. Jon Leckie with Rent. joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to breakdown the latest trends and if renters might see some relief.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice. DoorDash has suspended all operations in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy. •Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved. •Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved. •Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast

Talks of building 3rd bridge over the Mississippi River on the rise again. The Greater Memphis Chamber talked about the impact the I-40 closure had and why a third bridge over the Mississippi River is needed. Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer delays traffic on HWY 385. Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our First Alert Weather day continues as our second round of winter weather is underway here in the Mid-South. A mix of freezing rain and sleet is falling over much of the area this evening and will continue into the overnight hours although, we’ll likely see a transition from ice to snow showers around midnight that will continue into early morning Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy