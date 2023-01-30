ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Yardbarker

Report: Vikings Hoping to Interview Ejiro Evero For Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

The Vikings are hoping to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant DC position, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Evero's impressive track record makes him a very strong candidate for the Vikings, but he could be tough to land. He's in the mix for the final two head coach openings — the Cardinals and Colts — and could also return to Denver as the defensive coordinator under Sean Payton.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys Interviewing Thomas Brown For OC Job

Brown has already interviewed with several teams including the Texans, Commanders, Dolphins, and Vikings. Brown, 36, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals HC Zac Taylor reveals how he's begun his offseason

The Bengals' 2022 season came to an abrupt end following their loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. With their offseason now underway, head coach Zac Taylor revealed how he's been spending his time. "My sons downloaded 007," the old Nintendo 64 game Golden Eye," Taylor said on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bears Insider: Pro Bowl OL Most Realistic Option In 2023 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are flush with cash heading into the free agency period. They need it. The Bears will need to add some playmakers to their mediocre roster before they run to the 2023 NFL Draft with the number one pick. A Bears insider thinks the Bears’ best option is a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

49ers' Nick Bosa 'will not be watching' Super Bowl LVII

The 49ers were just defeated by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, so the wounds are likely still fresh for Bosa and company. While Bosa has had a stellar start to his NFL career from an individual standpoint — earning the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award and three Pro Bowl honors — his Niners continue to fall frustratingly close to the ultimate team prize.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

