Ames, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Iowa State releases 2023 football schedule

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones football team has a number of notable matchups in 2023. The Big 12 Conference announced Iowa State's schedule Tuesday. The Cyclones will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 9 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa State will...
AMES, IA
Iowa State University honors famous alumnus, inventor

AMES, Iowa — Hundreds of people packed the Great Hall of Memorial Union on Feb. 1 to celebrate the first-ever George Washington Carver Day. Carver is only the third person to be recognized by the state with a day of recognition. Herbert Hoover and Norman Borlaug are the other two.
AMES, IA
Windy and cold Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are off to a brutally cold start to the day. Wind chills across the state range from the middle teens below zero to 30 below zero. Our arctic dip will be short-lived though as temperatures top out in the middle teens to end the week and climb back into the middle 40s starting Saturday.
DES MOINES, IA
50 years ago: Deadly explosion rocks Eagle Grove

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Fifty years ago, a huge explosion rocked the Wright County town of Eagle Grove. Fourteen people were killed in the blast near South Commercial and Broadway. It destroyed the Chatterbox Cafe and the Coast-to-Coast Hardware store. One of the victims, Donald Blue, was the son of former Iowa governor, Robert Blue.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
Top country vocalist to perform in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the top vocalists in country music is set to perform in Des Moines this summer. Chris Stapleton has added a show at Wells Fargo Arena to his tour. The Kentucky-born musician will take the stage on June 22. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy...
DES MOINES, IA
Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor

DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
DES MOINES, IA
Increased police presence at Eagle Grove High School after possible threat

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — An investigation is underway after Eagle Grove High School received word of a possible threat on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jess Toliver told KCCI that the administration heard rumors of the threat, but could not tell us if it was credible. As a precaution, an increased presence of law enforcement was at the school Thursday.
EAGLE GROVE, IA
Tree removal ongoing on Gray's Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working until at least Feb. 3 to remove invasive trees in an area near Gray’s Lake. The city of Des Moines told KCCI the tree removal is to help improve the health of this forested area. This area is also part of...
DES MOINES, IA
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
Ankeny man convicted in roommate's accidental shooting death

An Ankeny man has been found guilty in the accidental shooting that killed his roommate. This week, a jury convicted John Peak of involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm in the death of 21-year-old Eli Reed. Police say Peak was drunk when he accidentally fired 9-millimeter pistol inside...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI Archive: Satellite radio in cars was just taking off in 2002

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Cadillac De Ville in 2002 had an unusual black antenna on the roof. It was a satellite receiver to hear XM satellite radio. One hundred digital stations beamed down from space, coast to coast. Cadillac was the first automaker to offer the high-tech radio as a $295 option.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA

