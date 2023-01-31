Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa State releases 2023 football schedule
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones football team has a number of notable matchups in 2023. The Big 12 Conference announced Iowa State's schedule Tuesday. The Cyclones will host the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 9 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series. Iowa State will...
KCCI.com
Iowa State University honors famous alumnus, inventor
AMES, Iowa — Hundreds of people packed the Great Hall of Memorial Union on Feb. 1 to celebrate the first-ever George Washington Carver Day. Carver is only the third person to be recognized by the state with a day of recognition. Herbert Hoover and Norman Borlaug are the other two.
KCCI.com
Windy and cold Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are off to a brutally cold start to the day. Wind chills across the state range from the middle teens below zero to 30 below zero. Our arctic dip will be short-lived though as temperatures top out in the middle teens to end the week and climb back into the middle 40s starting Saturday.
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
KCCI.com
50 years ago: Deadly explosion rocks Eagle Grove
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — Fifty years ago, a huge explosion rocked the Wright County town of Eagle Grove. Fourteen people were killed in the blast near South Commercial and Broadway. It destroyed the Chatterbox Cafe and the Coast-to-Coast Hardware store. One of the victims, Donald Blue, was the son of former Iowa governor, Robert Blue.
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
KCCI.com
Top country vocalist to perform in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the top vocalists in country music is set to perform in Des Moines this summer. Chris Stapleton has added a show at Wells Fargo Arena to his tour. The Kentucky-born musician will take the stage on June 22. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy...
KCCI.com
Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor
DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
KCCI.com
Iowa craft brew festival returns to Des Moines in June
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Brewers Guild says The Iowa Craft Brew Festival will be held at the Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park on Saturday, June 3. The festival is a showcase for Iowa's best craft breweries. Each ticket gets you unlimited samples, a special tasting glass...
KCCI.com
More winter or early spring? Polk County Paula makes her prediction
DES MOINES, Iowa — There seems to be a consensus among the groundhogs in 2023 - winter is not done with us yet. Polk County Paula saw her shadow Thursday morning. That means six more weeks of winter for Iowans. Punxsutawney Phil also saw his shadow. Before the reveal...
KCCI.com
Increased police presence at Eagle Grove High School after possible threat
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — An investigation is underway after Eagle Grove High School received word of a possible threat on Wednesday night. Superintendent Jess Toliver told KCCI that the administration heard rumors of the threat, but could not tell us if it was credible. As a precaution, an increased presence of law enforcement was at the school Thursday.
KCCI.com
Starts Right Here students back in class for first time since deadly shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — More than a week since adeadly shooting claimed the lives of two students, the remaining students at Starts Right Here are back in class. Des Moines Public Schools said its Options Academy students will continue to learn at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Street.
KCCI.com
Tree removal ongoing on Gray's Lake
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working until at least Feb. 3 to remove invasive trees in an area near Gray’s Lake. The city of Des Moines told KCCI the tree removal is to help improve the health of this forested area. This area is also part of...
KCCI.com
Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
KCCI.com
Ankeny man convicted in roommate's accidental shooting death
An Ankeny man has been found guilty in the accidental shooting that killed his roommate. This week, a jury convicted John Peak of involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm in the death of 21-year-old Eli Reed. Police say Peak was drunk when he accidentally fired 9-millimeter pistol inside...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Satellite radio in cars was just taking off in 2002
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Cadillac De Ville in 2002 had an unusual black antenna on the roof. It was a satellite receiver to hear XM satellite radio. One hundred digital stations beamed down from space, coast to coast. Cadillac was the first automaker to offer the high-tech radio as a $295 option.
KCCI.com
'It's really brought a lot of relief': Family of murdered Iowa missionary finally gets justice
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family of an Iowa missionary who was murdered in Jamaica nearly seven years ago says justice is finally served. "It's really brought a lot of relief which I wasn't expecting," said Sara Hentzel, the widow of Randy Hentzel. Randy Hentzel was killed in 2016...
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
KCCI.com
2 Des Moines students arrested after stolen handgun recovered from locker
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two North High School students were arrested on Thursday in Des Moines. Des Moines police say a stolen handgun was recovered from a locker. KCCI is working to confirm what charges, if any, the students will face. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to...
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
