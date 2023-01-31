Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Three Henry County players named to Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team
Three Henry County high school basketball players made the Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team released Friday. Eagle’s Landing’s David Thomas and McDonough’s Da’Avion Thomas made the boys team, while Luella’s Ariana Dyson earned a spot on the girls team.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough celebrates eight college signees
McDonough’s athletic program celebrated eight college signees on National Signing Day. The group featured eight football players, including a trio to Gordon State — Glenn Forshee, Erin Green and Amorion Battle. Clark Atlanta signed two football standouts, Elijah Barber and Tykorian Martin.
Henry County Daily Herald
Four Hampton football players honored on National Signing Day
Four Hampton seniors signed with college football programs Wednesday on National Signing Day. Athlete Cameron Goggins signed with Georgia Military College, lineman Tyrone Tumblin signed with Point, athlete Conner Tolley signed with Reinhardt and offensive lineman DeJuan Brown signed with Notre Dame College (Ohio).
Henry County Daily Herald
BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision
The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
Henry County Daily Herald
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Wet piles of cardboard were being heaved into dumpsters at Krzyzewskiville on Thursday afternoon, remnants of the soggy sleepover by Duke students camping out to get in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for the annual home hatefest with North Carolina. The tents have all been relocated to the concourse of the football stadium now, where the vigil continues amid cold temperatures, leaden skies and spitting rain. It’s crappy camping weather.
Henry County Daily Herald
St. Joseph’s plans pancake supper on Feb. 21
McDONOUGH — The community is invited to come out for a pancake supper and all the trimmings on Tuesday, Feb. 21. St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in McDonough will host its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the parish hall. Admission is free.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council in discussions to find funding for newly acquired road projects
STOCKBRIDGE — Decius Aaron and his team have been hard at work trying to fix damaged roads within the newly extended city limits of Stockbridge since the turn of the 2023 year, but the director of Public Works feels there's more that needs to be done on the newly acquired roads.
Henry County Daily Herald
Taylor Lautner's Wife Says She's 'Deceased' After His Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift
Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2.
