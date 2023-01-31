ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

McDonough celebrates eight college signees

McDonough’s athletic program celebrated eight college signees on National Signing Day. The group featured eight football players, including a trio to Gordon State — Glenn Forshee, Erin Green and Amorion Battle. Clark Atlanta signed two football standouts, Elijah Barber and Tykorian Martin.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Four Hampton football players honored on National Signing Day

Four Hampton seniors signed with college football programs Wednesday on National Signing Day. Athlete Cameron Goggins signed with Georgia Military College, lineman Tyrone Tumblin signed with Point, athlete Conner Tolley signed with Reinhardt and offensive lineman DeJuan Brown signed with Notre Dame College (Ohio).
HAMPTON, GA
BREAKING: Duce Robinson Delays College Decision

The University of Georgia has continued to recruit the tight end position at an elite level since the arrival of tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Combined with the combination of offensive coordinator Todd Monken's ability to use the unique skillsets in that room, Georgia has used the tight end at an unprecedented level.
ATHENS, GA
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting

Wet piles of cardboard were being heaved into dumpsters at Krzyzewskiville on Thursday afternoon, remnants of the soggy sleepover by Duke students camping out to get in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for the annual home hatefest with North Carolina. The tents have all been relocated to the concourse of the football stadium now, where the vigil continues amid cold temperatures, leaden skies and spitting rain. It’s crappy camping weather.
DURHAM, NC
St. Joseph’s plans pancake supper on Feb. 21

McDONOUGH — The community is invited to come out for a pancake supper and all the trimmings on Tuesday, Feb. 21. St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in McDonough will host its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. in the parish hall. Admission is free.
MCDONOUGH, GA
Taylor Lautner's Wife Says She's 'Deceased' After His Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner recently sent his wife, Taylor Dome, and Taylor Swift fans into a tailspin. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of February 2.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

