NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
NHL
Preds Girls Classic Returns to Ford Ice Centers the Weekend of Feb. 3-5
Second Annual Girls Hockey Tournament Open to the Public at Ford Ice Center Antioch and Bellevue. Nashville, Tenn. (January 31, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will host their second annual Preds Girls Classic hockey tournament at both Ford Ice facilities the weekend of Feb. 3-5. The tournament, which consists of 32 all-girls 12UA - 19UAA teams from around the country, is funded by NHL's Industry Growth Fund. Games will start at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and run through 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
NHL
Caps Extend Strome
Just over six months ago, the Caps signed center Dylan Strome to a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent. On Friday morning, the team announced it has signed Strome to a five-year contract extension at an annual salary cap hit of $5 million. In his first season with the...
NHL
Nyquist likely out for season for Blue Jackets because of shoulder injury
Gustav Nyquist is expected to miss the rest of the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a shoulder injury. The forward was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 25 and will not require surgery. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Nyquist...
NHL
'He's Unreal': Central Division All-Stars Weigh in on Juuse Saros
NHL Stars from Winnipeg, Colorado, Dallas Describe What It's Like to Play Against the Predators All-Star Goaltender. To say that Juuse Saros is valuable to the Nashville Predators is an understatement; in fact, his own teammates have described him as "the best player on our team." The 27-year-old goaltender will...
NHL
Sandin Pellikka proving he picked right sport ahead of 2023 NHL Draft
Defenseman prospect shifted from cross-country skiing to hockey after present from grandfather. The 2023 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28-29. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Axel Sandin Pellikka can...
NHL
B's Enter Break on High Note After Defeating Leafs
TORONTO - Pavel Zacha scored twice and the B's snapped their three-game losing streak in a big way with a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. "It was about us getting back to our standard and our team identity," said coach Jim Montgomery. "That's a really good hockey team that we were able to beat on the road."
NHL
Hey Heika: Has the Stars' window for a cup already opened?
Dallas is working hard to develop their players, navigate the cap, and earn points in the process. Howdy folks. The bye week seems like a good time for a Hey Heika, so let's dig in and see what's on your mind. Mike Heika: I've never been able to grow facial...
NHL
NJ Devil shares photos of mascot boat party on social media
NHL's furry friends descend on Sunrise for 2023 All-Star Weekend. Everybody look at NJ Devil, he's on a boat. And he brought some friends. The New Jersey Devils mascot shared some photos from 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend of a group of mascots living their best lives. The Devil was...
NHL
Prospect Report: Del Bel Belluz has the tools to make an impact
Luca Del Bel Belluz has the name. The Blue Jackets took the Canadian center with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2022 draft, and they haven't been disappointed with what many considered one of the top available centers in the draft. Del Bel Belluz possesses a solid two-way game...
NHL
They Said It: Juuse Saros, In His Teammates' Words
Get to Know the Preds All-Star Goaltender With the Help of Those Who Know Him Best. Juuse Saros is almost as good at deflecting praise and attention as he is at deflecting pucks - and that's saying something. The 27-year-old goaltender will be representing the Predators at the NHL All-Star...
NHL
Marner shows off custom All-Star Game skates at Maple Leafs practice
Toronto forward, headed to Florida as Atlantic Division all star, has new boots. Mitchell Marner is going to be skating on sunshine. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward has some custom skates with a distinct Florida feel for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Marner,...
NHL
Capitals Re-sign Dylan Strome
The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension with an average annual value of $5.0 million. The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Strome's contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million.
NHL
Kuznetsov Lifts Caps to OT Win, 4-3
It wasn't always pretty, but at night's end, it was two points for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the first possession of overtime, giving the Caps a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in Columbus. Washington never trailed in the game, but the plucky Jackets kept...
NHL
Hughes Arrives in Florida | ALL-STAR
Get the interviews, content, and more from Day 1 in Florida as Jack Hughes attends the NHL All-Star Weekend. Jack Hughes and the rest of the NHL All-Stars have arrived today ahead of a jam packed weekend of All-Star festivities. But before Hughes did the lap around the media circuit, he met up with Learn to Play participant and All-Star attendee Tanisha to give her a gift and a hug.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes
Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson are ready to go for tonight's matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes, Sabres coach Don Granato announced. Thompson was absent from Monday's practice after taking a maintenance day to rest an upper-body injury. Cozens will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in...
NHL
2023 NHL Draft: Connor Bedard watch
NHL.com's weekly update on Regina center, projected No. 1 pick. Connor Bedard, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, is in his third season with Regina of the Western Hockey League. The 17-year-old center, No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters presented by BioSteel, was granted exceptional status to play in the WHL as a 15-year-old. Each Wednesday, NHL.com will have an update on Bedard leading up to the NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville on June 28-29.
NHL
For Gaudreau, NHL All-Star Weekend remains a family affair
For Johnny Gaudreau, the Honda NHL All-Star Weekend has always been a family affair. Things are a bit different this year for a couple of reasons -- he's moved from Calgary of the Western Conference to Columbus of the East, and he has a 4-month-old daughter Noa now -- but his seventh All-Star appearance will still be a chance to get the Gaudreau family together for some midseason fun.
NHL
BLOG: Seth Jones Heads to All-Star Weekend
Find out when Jones will be in action and how to watch full coverage from the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Seth Jones is heading to Sunrise, Florida and ready to take in all the action from his fourth NHL All-Star Game. Festivities begin on Friday starting with the skills competition followed...
NHL
'From the seagrass to the sawgrass' Cats continue All-Star in Sunrise
"It's definitely a proud moment, certainly for me and for all of our employees and players," said Panthers Chief Operating Officer Bryce Hollweg. "You see all the stuff on ESPN and the media, and when you get to say that is where you live, it is pretty special." Festivalgoers were...
