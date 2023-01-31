Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho8.com
Rigby hands Thunder Ridge first loss, advances to 5A High Country championship
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are the first, and so far only team to knock off the Thunder Ridge Titans this season, as Rigby won its third battle against Thunder 53-48 Thursday to advance to the 5A High Country championship. It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western
During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
Idaho8.com
Rigby tops Madison 40-29 to advance in the 5A High Country Tournament
RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Rigby Trojans are off to a good start in districts, as the Trojans defeated the Madison Bobcats Tuesday night 40-29 on home court. It was all Rigby from the get-go. The Trojans jumped out to a big lead with an 11-0 run to start the game.
Idaho8.com
Thunder Ridge’s McKay Dougal seals next step, will play football at ISU
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - For the first time in Thunder Ridge High School history, a Titan football player will compete for the Idaho State Bengals, as defensive lineman McKay Dougal signed his letter of intent Wednesday to join ISU. Dougal starred for Thunder Ridge on the D-Line this season, and...
Idaho8.com
Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho
SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
Idaho8.com
Blackfoot’s Jaxon Grimmett signs letter of intent, will play baseball at Utah Tech
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot Bronco and Idaho Falls Bandit Jaxon Grimmett knows where he'll play college baseball, as he signed his NLI Thursday to compete for Utah Tech after serving a mission. Grimmett was a member of last summer's Bandits team that won a regional championship and made the...
buckrail.com
Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR
JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
buckrail.com
Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge
WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
eastidahonews.com
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
KIFI Local News 8
No one injured in structure fire
Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
eastidahonews.com
Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation
AMERICAN FALLS — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation. Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.
eastidahonews.com
Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
Comments / 0