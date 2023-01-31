ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ririe, ID

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Idaho Falls' Fedder signs with Montana Western

During the recruiting process, student athletes meet with colleges to discuss academic and athletic goals. While those goals are important, for Idaho Falls’ Kael Fedder, it was the family atmosphere that sold him on signing with Montana Western Thursday afternoon. “Western Montana made me feel like family. Their culture...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Sugar-Salem’s Ty Hirrlinger signs NLI to play football at Idaho

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) - 3A All-State wide receiver Ty Hirrlinger will play Big Sky football, as Hirrlinger signed his letter of intent Wednesday with the Idaho Vandals. Hirrlinger set a Sugar-Salem school record for receiving yards and receiving TDs in a single season as part of the school's 11-0 state championship-winning campaign last year.
SUGAR CITY, ID
buckrail.com

Late January storm breaks 48-hour snowfall record at JHMR

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Rendezvous Bowl Plot at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s upper mountain broke its all-time 48-hour snowfall record with 41 inches received from January 26-28. This impressive storm cycle was followed by some of the coldest air in years with temperatures plummeting to -30ºF or lower in the Jackson Hole Valley.
JACKSON, WY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

Preliminary work begins on new Snake River Bridge

WILSON, Wyo. — This week, the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will begin extracting gravel and clearing trees in preparation for the work that will take place over the next two seasons for the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22.
TETON COUNTY, WY
eastidahonews.com

Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home

VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
TETON COUNTY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

No one injured in structure fire

Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.
VICTOR, ID
KOOL 96.5

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26

A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Wanted man now in custody after being found in Swan Valley home

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Matthew L. Roberson Tuesday morning and take him into custody on his outstanding warrants. Roberson was wanted in connection to a disturbance in Swan Valley Thursday night resulting...
SWAN VALLEY, ID

