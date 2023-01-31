ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
The Jewish Press

Iran Threatens Israel Over Drone Attack in Isfahan

An unnamed Iranian official threatened the State of Israel on Monday in response to a drone attack overnight Saturday into Sunday (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The site that was targeted was reportedly a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic...
The Jewish Press

Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza

Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
AFmitrynews

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin amassing 500,000 troops for major new offensive, says minister

Vladimir Putin has mobilised nearly 500,000 troops to attack Ukraine in a renewed offensive marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.Mr Putin had asked for 300,000 Russian men to be enrolled in a general mobilisation in September, but Mr Reznikov told the French BFM network last night that the actual number of conscripts deployed to fight in Ukraine could be much more.Volodymyr Zelensky further asserted this claim and said that Ukraine is seeing “a certain increase in the occupier’s offensive actions at the front — in the east of our country.”The situation...
The Independent

Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts

The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
The Jewish Press

New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack

The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
The Jewish Press

Human Rights Watch: Ukraine Regularly Fires Banned Land Mines into Russian-Controlled Territory

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report titled, “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians – Ukraine Should Investigate Forces’ Apparent Use; Russian Use Continues,” urging Ukraine to “investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when Russian forces occupied the area.”

