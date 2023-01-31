Read full article on original website
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
Iran Threatens Israel Over Drone Attack in Isfahan
An unnamed Iranian official threatened the State of Israel on Monday in response to a drone attack overnight Saturday into Sunday (Jan. 28-29) on a missile production facility in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The site that was targeted was reportedly a factory that produced and stockpiled Iranian ballistic...
Putin Issues Ominous Threats as Tension With West Mounts
Russian officials have criticized Western plans to provide Ukraine with tanks for use in the ongoing war.
Netanyahu to CNN: Israel Taking Action Against ‘Certain Weapons Development’ in Iran
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday that Israel has been “taking action against certain weapons development” in Iran. But he, however, refused to confirm or deny whether Israel was behind last weekend’s drone attacks on a military plant in Isfahan.
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
'They didn't stop coming': Ukrainian soldier recalls being attacked by Russia's Wagner Group
The US says Russia is breaking the terms of a key nuclear arms control treaty. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers say they are fighting waves of fighters from the notorious Wagner Group every day. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
Poland Ready to Send Ukraine Game-Changing Weapon as Russia Makes Gains
Moscow has claimed victories in recent days, leading Ukrainian officials to increase calls for more support from its Western allies.
Russia May Need Weeks to Recover in Bakhmut as Ukraine 'Bleeds Them White'
The long and grinding fight for Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, has lasted for months amid the ongoing war.
Russia Deploys Combat Robots to Fight Tanks in Ukraine
Last month, the U.S. announced it was sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine for its war efforts against Russia.
Russia Responds to West Reportedly Giving Ukraine Longer-Range Weapons
"It will not change the course of events," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said. "The special military operation will continue."
Ukraine Making Crimea 'Untenable' for Russian Forces—Retired Lt. General
Ben Hodges said the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014 will decide the war in Ukraine.
U.S. woman detained in Russia after walking calf on Red Square
Feb 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. woman was detained and fined by a Russian court on Wednesday for walking a calf on Moscow's Red Square that she said she had bought to save from slaughter, Russian state media reported.
Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US
The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."
Ukraine news – live: Putin amassing 500,000 troops for major new offensive, says minister
Vladimir Putin has mobilised nearly 500,000 troops to attack Ukraine in a renewed offensive marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.Mr Putin had asked for 300,000 Russian men to be enrolled in a general mobilisation in September, but Mr Reznikov told the French BFM network last night that the actual number of conscripts deployed to fight in Ukraine could be much more.Volodymyr Zelensky further asserted this claim and said that Ukraine is seeing “a certain increase in the occupier’s offensive actions at the front — in the east of our country.”The situation...
Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts
The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
Xi’s power is cracking under the pressure of China’s ‘polycrisis’
Xi, who has consistently demanded “absolute” obedience to himself, essentially admitted growing disunity in China.
New York Times Blasted for ‘Shameful Coverage of Jerusalem Terrorist Attack
The New York Times has been blasted for its reporting on the recent terrorist attack in Jerusalem that killed seven Israelis and wounded three others—with critics saying the newspaper’s headline, which incorrectly stated the attack occurred in “East Jerusalem,” implies that the murders were justified because they took place over the Green Line (Israel’s pre-1967 border).
The Jewish Press
Human Rights Watch: Ukraine Regularly Fires Banned Land Mines into Russian-Controlled Territory
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report titled, “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians – Ukraine Should Investigate Forces’ Apparent Use; Russian Use Continues,” urging Ukraine to “investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when Russian forces occupied the area.”
Mariupol Explosions Have Mayor 'Smiling and Waiting for Good News'
This is the same city that, in 2022, Boychenko called "one of the worst genocides of civilians in modern history."
