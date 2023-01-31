Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.

1 DAY AGO