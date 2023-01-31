Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
RAMZES leaves Darksiders, opens the way for potential Team Secret rumors
RAMZES has left Darksiders after the Eastern European team failed to qualify for the Lima Major, meaning he is a free agent heading into the Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour—with rumors already flying about his next stop. In a detailed voice message on his Telegram page, RAMZES discussed his...
dotesports.com
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling
Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
dotesports.com
What percentage chance does every LEC team have to make the 2023 Winter Split group stage?
The new year might have just begun, but European League of Legends fans are already preparing for the next round of the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The league’s new format has sped up how quickly teams can be eliminated from title contention. As a result, squads only have one more week to earn their place among the eight teams headed to the group stage.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans are convinced they found further cheating evidence on SEA DPC team
The Dota 2 community have allegedly found further evidence on the recently accused Team Flow. The SEA DPC squad were suspected of map hacking after pulling off ‘impossible’ plays during an official match in January. In the latest clip featuring Team Flow, Yeong “Mercury” Shi Jie became the...
dotesports.com
One bottom lane duo is taking over League solo queue with a 55 percent win rate together
Many League of Legends players have been hunting for the perfect combination of champions to play alongside their solo queue partner. There have been some classic pairings in the past that always seem to work in any meta, but there are two picks that have been sweeping up the competition.
dotesports.com
EA and Respawn reportedly scrap single-player Apex and Titanfall game, may lay off more workers
Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have pulled the plug on its second Apex Legends game in as many days, according to a new report by Bloomberg. The title, a single-player game set in the Apex and Titanfall universe that was not publicly announced yet, was “quietly canceled” yesterday after the companies also pulled the plug on the Apex Legends Mobile game. It was codenamed Titanfall Legends, according to the report.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players are fed up with the Episode 6 ranked reset
For VALORANT players playing competitive, the rank reset at the start of each ranked act is supposed to represent a refresh. But for many, it’s just a repeat of the same struggles they experience every few months. And to start off the new episode, it’s apparently worse than ever.
dotesports.com
4 VALORANT agents are more valued by players the higher their rank is
When the skill level gets higher as you climb the ranks of competitive VALORANT, some agents emerge as more valuable than others. Whereas agents that are more viable to solo playmakers such as Reyna and Phoenix start to fall off, agents that provide more support to an overall composition become more viable.
dotesports.com
Yuumi’s solo queue potential plummets further with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
One of the most controversial champions in the history of League of Legends appears to have lost her ninth and final life with the most recent patch of the game, possibly even removing her completely from the game for a number of months. Following yet another round of nerfs to...
dotesports.com
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch
Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
dotesports.com
These 3 League champions are getting banned in over half of their games in Master tier and above among Korean solo queue players
With the League of Legends meta still shifting and transforming, many players are discovering powerful champions to pick and ban through their various solo queue adventures. At the top of the ladder in Korea, for example, there is a new trio that has taken over as the most-banned champions in the game in Master rank and above.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players will finally be able to once again unlock skins for free while playing
The new monetization model of Overwatch 2 has drawn criticism from players who were used to being able to load up on loot boxes and earn cosmetics in Overwatch just from playing. And today, Blizzard has finally responded to feedback with a plan coming in season three. In a post...
dotesports.com
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players
Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
dotesports.com
All FNCS Major 1 Twitch drops and how to redeem them
The Fortnite Champion Series is starting up once again in 2023, all culminating in the World Championship later this year. But before that, players will need to qualify through the FNCS Majors, with those who tune in to them being awarded as well. As usual, Epic Games is offering cosmetics through the Twitch system.
dotesports.com
Everything players will lose in the DMZ season 2 wipe
Fans of Call of Duty’s DMZ mode were not happy when they found out that there would be a “refresh and reset” to their inventories as part the upcoming new season, but the game’s developers at Infinity Ward have finally shed some more light on the whats and whys behind the decision.
dotesports.com
Respawn pulls plug on Apex Mobile less than a year after its global release
The mobile version of Apex Legends is being shut down in a few months, less than a year after its initial release, Respawn Entertainment announced today. Today begins a 90-day window before the game is being sunset for good on May 1, the company revealed. In a blog post, Respawn explained the decision and also said there will be no refunds given for any purchases made in the game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game
The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
dotesports.com
VALORANT experts reveal how sound masking can land you free kills
Sound is one of the most important elements in a game like VALORANT. Jiggle peek too wide, or walk forward too long, and suddenly your enemy knows exactly where you are. VALORANT is primarily a game of information after all, and the more info you give to your opponents, the less likely you are to convert a round in your favor.
dotesports.com
A heavily-requested streamer feature is finally arriving with Overwatch 2 season 3
This past week, Overwatch 2 developers have been slowly announcing some of the changes coming in season three, which begins on Feb. 7. Competitive mode enthusiasts already received their good news in the form of matchmaking changes and easier rank-ups while Ramattra experts may have to plan around a newly-nerfed ultimate.
dotesports.com
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
Comments / 0