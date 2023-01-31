ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13newsnow.com

Hampton secures 62-57 win over William & Mary

HAMPTON, Va. — Kyrese Mullen scored 19 points as Hampton beat William & Mary 62-57 on Thursday night. Mullen also contributed 14 rebounds for the Pirates (6-17, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jordan Nesbitt scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Raymond Bethea Jr. was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.
HAMPTON, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU women tops Southern Miss for their 2nd in a row

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Southern Miss women's basketball falls at home and for the second time in two games in a 65-55 decision to Old Dominion. The Lady Eagles shot 40 percent from the field but were still outpaced by the Monarch's 50 percent performance. The Lady Eagles fell to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
13newsnow.com

National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757

Several area high school football players decided on where they will play their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing period came to a close. Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass who is now a Pittsburgh Panther.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

