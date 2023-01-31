Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be DeterminedJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
Related
13newsnow.com
Hampton secures 62-57 win over William & Mary
HAMPTON, Va. — Kyrese Mullen scored 19 points as Hampton beat William & Mary 62-57 on Thursday night. Mullen also contributed 14 rebounds for the Pirates (6-17, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Jordan Nesbitt scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 17 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Raymond Bethea Jr. was 3 of 8 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.
13newsnow.com
ODU women tops Southern Miss for their 2nd in a row
HATTIESBURG, Miss — Southern Miss women's basketball falls at home and for the second time in two games in a 65-55 decision to Old Dominion. The Lady Eagles shot 40 percent from the field but were still outpaced by the Monarch's 50 percent performance. The Lady Eagles fell to...
13newsnow.com
National Signing Day a busy one for area high schools in the 757
Several area high school football players decided on where they will play their college years on Wednesday. The last day of the National Signing period came to a close. Over at the American Theatre in Hampton, the curtain officially closing on the careers of six Phoebus Phantoms. They were apart of back to back Class 3 state titles in the school's history. Among them wide receiver/cornerback Jordan Bass who is now a Pittsburgh Panther.
WTKR
2023 National Signing Day: Where will some 757 stars play in college?
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- National Signing Day is a day where dreams become reality for numerous high school student-athletes and their families. Wednesday saw area stars from throughout the 757 put pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent. This marks the first day of the spring signing period and football fans in Hampton Roads will get to see another crop of young talent take the college stage.
13newsnow.com
These Hampton Roads school divisions have some of the highest teacher vacancy rates in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on October 6, 2022. As the nation continues to face a widespread shortage of teachers, recent data from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) shows that several school divisions here in Hampton Roads are especially feeling the strain.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
A family affair: Virginia triplets join Navy together, then dad follows
Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.
Man found not guilty on all charges in killing of ODU student
Javon Doyle was previously facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
wraltechwire.com
St. Augustine, Elizabeth City State receive millions in federal grants to expand tech access
RALEIGH – Two North Carolina universities are among 12 across the nation that will receive federal grants from the United States Department of Commerce under the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program. The grants were awarded to St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh and Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City,...
2 hurt in apartment fire on Fort Worth Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were hurt in an apartment fire in Norfolk Friday morning, a spokesperson for the city's fire department said. The fire happened in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue. It's unknown how many people were affected. That's at the Spring Creek Apartments.
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Local retired Navy captain, former Vietnam POW dies at 96
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A legendary Hampton Roads Navy aviator has passed away. Retired Navy Captain and pilot Jim Mulligan died at his home on January 18, 2023. Mulligan spent nearly seven years in confinement as a Prisoner of War during the Vietnam War. He earned a Silver Star, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Legion of Merit, a Bronze Star, and a Purple Heart.
New Freddy’s location opening in Chesapeake
According to a press release, the chain will be opening on Feb. 2 at 721 N Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
Pack your bags Hampton Roads: Breeze Airways offering low airfare
Low-fare airline Breeze Airways is offering one-way flights as low as $39 out of Norfolk International Airport.
13newsnow.com
Closing arguments in trial for ODU student's murder in 2011
A murder retrial is wrapping up in Norfolk. Javon Doyle faces several charges in the death of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011.
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
Teen admits to killing North Carolina man initially reported missing: Sheriff
A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after law enforcement in North Carolina said he admitted to killing a man who had initially been reported missing.
Comments / 0