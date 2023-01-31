ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
FAIRMONT, WV
Bearcat swimmers look to make their mark in Region III meet

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — After four school records were broken as part of a stellar outing for the Grafton Bearcats swim teams in the Big 10 Conference championship meet last weekend, coach Heather England and her team have their sights set on reaching even greater heights at the Region III meet in Bridgeport this Saturday.
GRAFTON, WV
Fairmont Senior blitzes North Marion in 2nd half

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — For a half, it looked like North Marion and Fairmont Senior were on their way to a classic finish at the Field House. But the Class AAA No. 2 Polar Bears turned it on in a major, major way, closing on a 49-10 run to beat the Huskies, 81-40, on Thursday night and rebound from Saturday’s first loss of the season to now-No. 1 Shady Spring.
FAIRMONT, WV
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
3 Cougars reach double figures in 55-49 win over Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Lincoln Cougars put three players in double figures and led for almost the entire second half en route to collecting a 55-49 win over the Grafton Bearcats on Thursday night. “Offensively, I thought that it was a balanced team effort. We worked the...
GRAFTON, WV
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Nestor named WVU Medicine St. Joseph's Hospital's Values Inspired Person

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital recently honored Tom Nestor, R.T.(R)(MR), director of Diagnostic Imaging, with the Values Inspired Person (VIP) Award. The VIP Award is given bi-monthly to an employee who demonstrates the CHRIST values of the Hospital: Compassion, Hospitality, Reverence, Interdependence, Stewardship, and Trust.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Calendar of Events for Friday

Clarksburg First Friday, 4:30-8 p.m. Live music, vendors, food trucks at GoreLuxe Complex, West Pike Street. Youth dance (ages 12 & under) with DJ & chocolate foundation at Harrison Senior Citizens’ Center (5:30-7:30). Cake & cookie decorating contest at Art Gallery on Main Street. “Love Songs from Broadway to Italy” at Robinson Grand, 7:30 p.m. Model Railroad Club, Clarksburg History Museum, downtown businesses & restaurants have extended hours. Free shuttle service. Clarksburg Visitors Bureau, 304-622-2157.
CLARKSBURG, WV

