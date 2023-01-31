Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in OhioKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Ohio Northern Dean’s List
ADA — The following students from Darke County were named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2022 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full time. Versailles...
Daily Advocate
Scholarships for business majors
GREENVILLE — The James B. Phelan Memorial Scholarships are available to current college students majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management. Applicants must have attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties, and have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2022.
Daily Advocate
Henning to speak to DCRW Club
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Kenny Henning at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville. Henning is regional representative for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “We are so pleased to provide...
Daily Advocate
Arts Place announces new director
PORTLAND, Ind. — Arts Place, a regional arts provider based in Portland, IN serving east central Indiana and west central Ohio, welcomes Shawnda Roussey as the new Center Director at the Jay County Campus of Arts Place. Her responsibilities will include the management of the facilities and staff, fundraising, and programming for the campus.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss new grant and expenses
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss new grants and expense requests. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs, and Larry Holmes were present. A new grant for the 2023 Airport Runway Rehab project was approved by the commissioners approved with a two-step process. In a matter of...
Daily Advocate
Final Bow dance students attend ASH convention in Nashville
GREENVILLE — Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts completed its second annual trip to Artists Simply Human (ASH) in Nashville, Tenn., last month. Sixteen students from Final Bow’s Warehouse Dance Project and in dance levels two through four traveled with four of their instructors/staff to the national dance convention held Jan. 6 to 8. Begun in 2010, ASH is celebrating its 12th season of “providing an unequaled dance experience that challenges dancers as artists and inspires them to be the best they can be in both dance and life” per ASHdance.com.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
BRADFORD — The Treasurer of the Board of Bradford Exempted Village School District gave notice that the Bradford Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 760 Railroad Avenue, Bradford. The public is invited to watch using the information on the district website at www.Bradford.k12.oh.us. Any person wishing to address the Board of Education must contact the Superintendent no later than 1 p.m. on Tuesday of the board meeting. The regular session will be followed by an executive session, if necessary, as provided by law.
Daily Advocate
Frech speaks to UC Lions Club
UNION CITY, Ind. — The Union City Lions Club met on Tuesday, Jan 24 in the Union City Community Room. The meal prepared by Diana Dubeansky consisted of creamed beef, mashed potatoes, and cookies. The program for the evening was presented by Melinda Frech from the Community Blood Center....
Daily Advocate
Ambulance District inks deal with Spirit
HOUSTON — The Houston Joint Ambulance District has agreed to a three-year contract for ambulance service with Spirit EMS. This past Saturday, members of the ambulance district board signed a contract that will commence Feb. 1, 2023, through December 31, 2025. The vote on the contract comes after a...
Daily Advocate
Bringing awareness to Congenital Heart Defects
GREENVILLE — Prior to the Tuesday meeting of the Darke County Commission, Commissioners Matt Aultman, Marshall Combs and Larry Holmes signed a proclamation declaring Feb. 7-14 at Congenital heart Defect Awareness Week. The issue was brought to the commissioners by Cameron and Kristen Ruffer and the foundation they started,...
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village Elementary Honor Roll
NEW MADISON — Tri-Village Elementary is pleased to announce its honor students for the second quarter of the school year. Sixth Grade – Abbigayle (Abbi) Brewer, Lyla Brewer, Jake Buckley, Colton Clevenger, Loralei Clum, Lillien Curtner, Ryan Fritz, Taytum Gray, Abby Hampton, Lilly Hampton, Elizabeth Jesse, Josiah Metzcar, Gabriella Necessary, Joshua Necessary, Owen Ridout, Bentley Spiers and Blake Stewart.
Daily Advocate
Kindergarten: registration and readiness
Kindergarten is often the first introduction to school and one of the most exciting moments in a child and family’s life. Just a mention of the word kindergarten sparks memories in the hearts and minds of parents everywhere — and for good reason! Kindergarten sets the stage for a child’s acceptance and involvement into the official school setting, where he or she will commit the next 12 years of their lives to learning about their personal strengths, needs, and limitations; the importance of friendships and social relationships; and, of course, academics. It’s a time that cannot be taken for granted because the quality of their start in kindergarten can have a direct impact on their ability to thrive in the years that follow, both inside and outside of the school walls.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Whirlpool makes record-breaking donation
GREENVILLE — Whirlpool Corporation’s Greenville operations recently donated a record breaking amount of $423,654.34 to the Darke County United Way. The dollars that were donated included a dollar for dollar match from The Whirlpool Foundation. Greenville Operations collected donations that totaled $205,677.17 and the Foundation matched this at 100 percent. The Greenville facility also raised an additional $12,300.00 from a Walking Challenge that employees participated in : this challenge was hosted by Whirlpool Corporation earlier in 2022.
Daily Advocate
Edison State accepting scholarship applications
PIQUA — Edison State Community College is accepting applications for campus-based scholarships through March 1. With the submission of one application, students will be considered for over 35 scholarships offered through The Edison Foundation and Edison State. Scholarships are awarded based on a variety of reasons, including scholastic achievement,...
Daily Advocate
Fair Board approves plan for new buildings
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with its building plan and it will include three phases. Visitors to the fair could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair. Following an executive session that lasted more than an hour, directors emerged to approve the plan.
Daily Advocate
Beginning bee keeping class planned
CELINA — Are you interested in learning about honey bees and beekeeping? If so, then you are invited to attend Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association’s (GGLBA) ninth annual Beginning Beekeeping Class on March 11, at the Richardson-Bretz Building in Celina. The class begins at 8 a.m. and continues...
Daily Advocate
Singles Dance is Feb. 11
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. There is a $9 per person cover charge. The band will be Southern Memories with Darke County’s own Kim Campbell.
Daily Advocate
Finding blessings in everything
Finding the blessing in every situation is a challenging task. But if we believe everything happens for a reason and all things work together for good to those who love God the blessings are easier to uncover. In this world we can only comprehend the good, the blessings, and the promises in a dark manner by believing what we cannot see and trusting when we cannot understand or prove. So, for us who are called according to His purpose we find every blessing by way of gratitude.
Daily Advocate
St. Mary’s School Honor Roll
GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s School is pleased to announce its second quarter honors. Fifth Grade – Alex Elliott, Caden Jones, Emery Raffel, Sophia Rammel, Lauren Schmidt. Sixth Grade – Lyla Brinley, Connor Cassity, Alyssa Hadden, Emina Hatic, Xander Jones, Jersee Randall, Jack Winterrowd, Callie Zwiesler. Seventh...
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Say hello to this dashing gentleman, Tucker! Tucker came to the shelter as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. Staff were told Tucker is a 6.5-year-old intact male Labrador Retriever mix. Tucker’s owner reported he is great with kids. Tucker loves treats and attention. Tucker is learning how to walk on a leash and doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Tucker did great for his bath and exam where he weighed in at 104.3 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Comments / 0