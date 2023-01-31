ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, NY

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James: 'Congratulate Him, Celebrate Him As Much As Possible'

By Chris Milholen
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmSHV_0kWwF6uJ00

In his postgame media session, Kyrie Irving explained why it's important to celebrate LeBron James' greatness.

Kyrie Irving is one of only a few NBA superstars that have reached the league's ultimate pinnacle with LeBron James. The two stars won an NBA championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and were teammates for three seasons.

The Brooklyn Nets guard got a first-hand look at how the Los Angeles Lakers forward prepared for each game, how he handled himself both on and off the hardwood, and the work he's put in to get himself tossed into the greatest of all-time conversation.

Despite not having the opportunity to face each other on the hardwood at Barclays Center on Monday night, Irving praised his former superstar teammate postgame.

"I've been quoted on saying, 'it's hard to be LeBron James or any superstar in any entertainment, sport; athletic or business industry.' All eyes are on you, but he's handled it extremely well," Irving said. "We gave the keys to the whole entire business to an 18-year-old kid and now he's 38 years old and he's still dominating."

During his postgame media availability, the Nets guard took his opportunity to appreciate the greatness of James, who is currently 117 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points in NBA history. To Irving, he's not surprised James is on the verge of breaking what was famously known as an unbreakable NBA record for multiple decades.

"I don't think we should be surprised. We should congratulate him and celebrate him as much as possible," Irving stated. "Continue to enjoy the shows he'll put on because it's not going to be for too much longer. Whenever he decides to play. I'm enjoying the show and I wish we could've gotten the chance to play against one another. Who knows what could happen down the line?"

Brooklyn (31-19) and Los Angeles (23-28) have concluded their regular season series. The two teams split the season series for the fourth-straight season.

Comments / 2

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection

Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Hints At His Future

LeBron James has some big decisions to make over the coming years. LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to ever grace the NBA. Over the years, he has shown just how amazing he is. Overall, it is his longevity that could wind up being the greatest part of his legacy. He is 38 years old, and he is still playing some of the best games of his life. Additionally, he is on pace to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring title in about three games. Once he breaks that record, it will be hard not to call him the GOAT of the NBA.
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate

Kevin Durant was in protective big brother mode this week. Before a game last week against the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers big Montrezl Harrell got asked about the strong recent play of Nets counterpart Nic Claxton, who has stepped up in Durant’s absence. Harrell brushed off Claxton’s impact and said that Kyrie Irving deserved the... The post Kevin Durant fires back at East rival for dissing his Nets teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors could trade for top defensive player?

They say that “defense wins championships,” and the Golden State Warriors, who know a thing or two about winning championships themselves, may be taking that advice to heart. Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reports this week that the Warriors have had internal discussions about trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matissse Thybulle. The Warriors are... The post Warriors could trade for top defensive player? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
1K+
Followers
429
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy