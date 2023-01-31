ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Chinese Restaurant History in New York City

The first known Chinese restaurant in America, Canton Restaurant, is believed to have opened in San Francisco in 1849. Today, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association, more than 45,000 Chinese restaurants operate across the United States, more than all the McDonald’s, KFCs, Pizza Huts, Taco Bells and Wendy’s combined.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias

It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million

Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
casinonewsdaily.com

Mohegan Shoots for Lower Manhattan Casino License

Mohegan Gaming is joining up with Soloviev Group to throw its hat in the ring for one of three downstate New York casino licenses. While the partnership wasn’t widely known until a late January announcement, the Soloviev Group’s digital literature on the proposed project is dated November 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hungry Hong Kong

Crab House New York

Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer

Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply

Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Latest Manhattan casino proposal includes museum, Ferris wheel

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — One of the many proposed sites for a New York City casino would radically transform a riverfront stretch of Manhattan’s East Side, with plans for a sprawling complex that would also include acres of green space, a museum, and a Ferris wheel. The proposal — separate from an effort to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

How Chef Anthony Mangieri Makes One of NYC’s Best Pizza Doughs

Chef Anthony Mangieri says he has made dough every day since he was 15 years old. Using the skills he’s developed since then, he now mans the ovens at Una Pizza Napoletana on New York City’s Lower East Side. “The style of pizza that I make is rooted in Neapolitan, but it definitely has evolved over 27 years,” says Mangieri. “This is a life’s work.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’

New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City

Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

New Map With Every Public Restroom in New York City

What you gotta go, you gotta go. And unfortunately, it’s never been super easy to find free places to “go” in New York City. Way back when, I wrote a piece about a handy app that showed tourists where to find free public restrooms in the Big Apple. Using Google maps, NY Restrooms (which had computer, iOS and Android versions) was simple to use and had quite a lot of detail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

