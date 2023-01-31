Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligibleMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Chinese Restaurant History in New York City
The first known Chinese restaurant in America, Canton Restaurant, is believed to have opened in San Francisco in 1849. Today, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association, more than 45,000 Chinese restaurants operate across the United States, more than all the McDonald’s, KFCs, Pizza Huts, Taco Bells and Wendy’s combined.
hotelnewsresource.com
Sale of Landmark Hotel in New York City's East Side Closes
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of 525 Lexington Ave., a 35-story, 655-key, full-service hotel in New York City’s Midtown East neighborhood. The parties have agreed to not disclose the purchase price. JLL represented the seller, Deka Immobilien, in the sale...
Eater
Two of the Biggest Names in NYC Slice Shops Are Opening West Village Pizzerias
It’s always the summer of the slice here in New York City, but in the West Village, it’s looking especially so. Mama’s Too and L’Industrie, two of the biggest names in NYC slice shops, are heading for the West Village this year. Mama’s Too owner Frank Tuttolomondo says his pizzeria will launch at 323-325 Bleecker, near Christopher Street, while L’Industrie’s Massimo Laveglia says he’d prefer to remain tight-lipped about his address, but that its “very, very close” to Mama’s Too West Village. Both are targeting a summer 2023 launch.
Eric Adams Let Brooklyn Cruise Terminal Operator Depart With $15 Million
Mayor Eric Adams put the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the spotlight this week with confrontational efforts to relocate hundreds of migrant men there from a Manhattan hotel.But it’s not the first time Adams has focused on the Red Hook facility. In 2017, as Brooklyn borough president, he pledged $2.2 million for upgrades to help better serve cruise passengers —...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York's very own "The Bean" sculpture was just unveiled downtown
New York is a world-renowned, fabulous city filled with cultural and artistic pursuits that folks from other parts of the globe are constantly in awe and jealous of—so why do we keep trying to morph into some other American town?. First , there was New York Times media correspondent...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
casinonewsdaily.com
Mohegan Shoots for Lower Manhattan Casino License
Mohegan Gaming is joining up with Soloviev Group to throw its hat in the ring for one of three downstate New York casino licenses. While the partnership wasn’t widely known until a late January announcement, the Soloviev Group’s digital literature on the proposed project is dated November 2022.
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
NBC New York
2 New Beaches Are Coming to NYC, With One Set to Open This Summer
Two new beaches are coming to New York City, with one of them opening up for Summer 2023. Manhattan's first beach will be along the Hudson River, just north of West 12th Street in the Meatpacking District. The Hudson River Park Trust said the space will open this summer and will include a 14,000-foot stretch of sand along the Gansevoort Peninsula.
tourcounsel.com
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
Eater
One of NYC’s Most Exclusive Restaurants Acts As If the Rules Don’t Apply
Casa Cruz, the exclusive London social club and restaurant that debuted an NYC location last year, temporarily closed this week due to permitting issues, according to the New York Post. As of January 30, the restaurant received notice from the Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, that it would have to shut down operations due to bucking the rules, and allegedly “operating without a permit.” A representative tells says the temporary closure was “due to a clerical error” and reopened last night. Casa Cruz is located in a Beaux-Arts Mansion on East 61 Street, filled with artwork by Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney, with no shortage of celebrity spottings. It is one of a spattering of new restaurants in the city that function as a private dining club for the elite. Update: February 1, 2023, 11:23 a.m.: This article was updated to include information from a spokesperson that Casa Cruz has reopened.
Single Mom Recounts Being Scammed at the 'Worst Hotel in Times Square'
It seems like this woman was an easy target.
Latest Manhattan casino proposal includes museum, Ferris wheel
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — One of the many proposed sites for a New York City casino would radically transform a riverfront stretch of Manhattan’s East Side, with plans for a sprawling complex that would also include acres of green space, a museum, and a Ferris wheel. The proposal — separate from an effort to […]
Eater
How Chef Anthony Mangieri Makes One of NYC’s Best Pizza Doughs
Chef Anthony Mangieri says he has made dough every day since he was 15 years old. Using the skills he’s developed since then, he now mans the ovens at Una Pizza Napoletana on New York City’s Lower East Side. “The style of pizza that I make is rooted in Neapolitan, but it definitely has evolved over 27 years,” says Mangieri. “This is a life’s work.”
NYC civil service: Here are the promotion exams open in February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you work for New York City and are looking to rise in the ranks, the New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its February application schedule of civil service exams available for promotion. Competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each...
NY1
2 new beaches coming to NYC, with first slated for this summer
Two new beaches are slated to open in the city — one on the Hudson River that will be ready for sunbathers this summer, and another on the East River that will open in the coming years. The Hudson River Park Trust plans to open a beach just north...
17 Things That Are Iconically ‘New York’
New York City is one of the most unique places in the world. From its iconic pizza to confined apartments, we definitely don’t lack character and individuality over here. But do you ever wonder what really makes New York City, New York City? Well we asked our following to tell us things that are iconically ‘New York’ and the answers were a mix of charm, humor and candidness. You can read them below:
Let me Tell You—There are only two ways to enjoy a martini in NYC
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, Food & Drink Editor and Critic Amber Sutherland-Namako argued that all the good cocktails already exist.
Curbed
Good Luck Switching to an Induction Stove in the City
Next year, New York City will start blocking new buildings from bringing in natural gas, part of a push to get off fossil fuels, and the governor wants to take that ban statewide. Meanwhile, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing whether to ban sales of new gas stoves, citing studies that show they release nitrogen dioxide, methane, and other chemicals, which have been linked to childhood asthma and cancer.
New Map With Every Public Restroom in New York City
What you gotta go, you gotta go. And unfortunately, it’s never been super easy to find free places to “go” in New York City. Way back when, I wrote a piece about a handy app that showed tourists where to find free public restrooms in the Big Apple. Using Google maps, NY Restrooms (which had computer, iOS and Android versions) was simple to use and had quite a lot of detail.
Comments / 0