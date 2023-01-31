Read full article on original website
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where Powerball Winners Purchased
The Louisiana Lottery has revealed the point of purchase details for two Powerball tickets valued at $100,000 and $50,000 each.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
Louisiana Adds Four to their 2023 signing class
Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
What’s the Most Popular Grocery Store in Louisiana?
You might be surprised to learn what chain is the most popular grocery store in Louisiana. In fact, it depends on what numbers you look at to find the favorite store in the Bayou State. In a report from The Takeout, foot traffic was measured at grocery stores throughout the...
Studies Show Louisiana School Uniforms Don’t Improve Behavior
If you have, or have had, a student in public schools around Louisiana, you have likely run into some strict school uniform dress codes. The enforcement of these policies are starting to get a lot of attention as well. Recently a school in Bossier Parish removed winter clothing from students when temperatures dropped to near freezing in the area.
KTBS
Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana
Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
KSLA
Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people
MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana. On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell. Burrell also serves...
KTBS
Mardi Gras stretches from Shreveport to Bossier City with the Bakowski Bridge of Lights
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Bakowski Bridge of Lights is covered in purple, gold, and green these days in celebration of Mardi Gras. The lights will remain in Mardi Gras mode through Fat Tuesday. Besides being festive, this is also helping support youth educational programs. Sponsors from Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics...
KTBS
King Cake Class & Gumbo
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake and gumbo are two must haves during Mardi Gras season. Friday at 6 p.m., you can make your own king cake and have your gumbo too at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shreveport. It's The Place to be with Patrick D. If you're interested, there...
11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana
When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
Entergy hosts Super Tax Event to assist Louisianans this Income Tax Season
Entergy is stepping in to help Louisianans this income tax season by hosting their Super Tax Day.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gets reaction to the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
iheart.com
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
WDSU
Former Louisiana state senator launches campaign for lieutenant governor
OPELOUSAS, La. — A former Louisiana senator has launched his campaign for lieutenant governor. Elbert Guillory, who was a former senator from Opelousas, announced on his social media pages that he will be running against Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. Guillory was a senator until 2016. He switched from the...
Goodwill of N. Louisiana Forbids Donations of These 12 Items
Though right now, most of us are focused on the rains and possible flooding of North Louisiana, it won't be long before our attention is turned towards a couple other directions. Taxes and spring cleaning. Both of these will soon be front and center and commanding a lot of our...
KTBS
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
KTBS
Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
Child ID Kits to be distributed soon
Child ID Kits were developed for children from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade to record identifying information about children.
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
