Louisiana State

The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Speckled trout population falls to lowest level ever in Louisiana

Speckled trout populations have reached their lowest level ever recorded in Louisiana. (Canva image) Among the most popular fish for anglers and seafood lovers in Louisiana, the speckled trout has reached its lowest population levels ever recorded, according to experts who monitor their numbers. But state lawmakers rejected a proposal Wednesday to protect the species with tightened recreational fishing regulations.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Black History Month: Jeri Burrell serves as activist for the people

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - KSLA highlights the achievements of an outstanding activist in the community, Jeri Burrell of Mansfield, Louisiana. On Feb. 2, KSLA honors the first woman and first Black woman elected to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury in 2016 and again in 2022, Jeri Burrell. Burrell also serves...
MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

King Cake Class & Gumbo

SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake and gumbo are two must haves during Mardi Gras season. Friday at 6 p.m., you can make your own king cake and have your gumbo too at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shreveport. It's The Place to be with Patrick D. If you're interested, there...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

11 Odd Things People Say When They Find Out You’re From Louisiana

When you’re from Louisiana it usually doesn’t take long for others to figure out that you come from some place special. Louisiana is a great “small talk” destination. I call it a “small talk” destination because even people you’re just meeting for the first time know at least a little something about our state. So, it generally leads into a conversation. That’s why folks think we are so friendly.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols

SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gets reaction to the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
MEMPHIS, TN
iheart.com

2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America

Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Wet January

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
LOGANSPORT, LA

