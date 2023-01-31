ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcti12.com

ENC football stars ink with colleges on National Signing Day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 was National Signing Day for high school athletes and many across Eastern North Carolina put their names on those pieces of paper. At New Bern High School, five players off the 4A state championship football team signed to play at...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

ECU men, UNC men fall and Smith leads Wolfpack men over Florida State

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Led by Tyler Harris’ 21 points, the South Florida Bulls defeated the East Carolina Pirates 71-63 on Wednesday night. RJ Felton had 18 to lead the way for the Pirates. ECU fell to 11-12. The Pirates battled back within seven points late after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
GRIFTON, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
GREENVILLE, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Kinston, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High senior a finalist for Morehead-Cain Scholarship

Derrian Wilson, a senior at Kinston High School, has advanced to the final round in the selection process for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina. The trip Derrian Wilson took with a friend this week to Chapel Hill was part fun getaway and part reconnaissance mission....
KINSTON, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winterville, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

WINTERVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Former Fayetteville student up for Oscar

A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WITN

Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District

Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Two people found with pellet gun near New Bern middle school. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy. Updated: 16 minutes ago. Beaufort County Community College student arrested after shots fired near barber academy.
GREENVILLE, NC

