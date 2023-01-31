Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
ENC football stars ink with colleges on National Signing Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 was National Signing Day for high school athletes and many across Eastern North Carolina put their names on those pieces of paper. At New Bern High School, five players off the 4A state championship football team signed to play at...
WITN
ECU men, UNC men fall and Smith leads Wolfpack men over Florida State
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Led by Tyler Harris’ 21 points, the South Florida Bulls defeated the East Carolina Pirates 71-63 on Wednesday night. RJ Felton had 18 to lead the way for the Pirates. ECU fell to 11-12. The Pirates battled back within seven points late after trailing by as many as 23 in the second half.
Ayden-Grifton welcomes Cornwell back as football coach
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome back. That was the headline on a Twitter post that Ayden-Grifton High School used in announcing the return of Paul Cornwell as the head football coach on Thursday. Cornwell announced his resignation on Feb. 7, 2020. He had been the head football coach since 2005, sporting a 132-65 record. He […]
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
After legendary NC State career, Kai Crutchfield returns to Millbrook as assistant coach
Raleigh, N.C. — In March of 2016, Millbrook girls' basketball won its third state championship in program history when junior guard and NC State commit Kai Crutchfield hit a game-winning layup as time expired. The play rocketed Crutchfield to instant legend status at Millbrook, but Millbrook was not the...
WITN
Southwest Onslow, New Bern make it to 4th round but fall in State Wrestling duals tournaments
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Area high school wrestling teams earned first and second-round wins over the weekend in the state team duals tournaments. In 1A Pamlico advanced but fell in the third round. In 3A Swansboro fell to Orange in the third round as well. In 2A Southwest Onslow topped...
WITN
Southside girls beat rival Northside, honor O’Neal for 2,000 career points
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Southside girls ran out to a 19-2 run against rival Northside-Pinetown and went on to beat their rival 58-45. Ka’Nyah O’Neal leading the way with 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Seahawks. She was honored after her first basket for reaching the...
WITN
J.H. Rose boys, D.H. Conley girls top their rivals
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley girls built up a big lead and swept their rivals with a 55-21 victory. Conley is undefeated in conference play and 20-2 overall. “Games like these when the score is really far it’s really hard to stay locked in. You just want to play joke around and laugh. But you got to think about it, you are not going to be able to do that when you go far and the games are really close,” says D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver, “Especially taking the L in volleyball season it is good to get a W in basketball.”
Kinston, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
neusenews.com
Kinston High senior a finalist for Morehead-Cain Scholarship
Derrian Wilson, a senior at Kinston High School, has advanced to the final round in the selection process for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina. The trip Derrian Wilson took with a friend this week to Chapel Hill was part fun getaway and part reconnaissance mission....
Winterville, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Oscar buzz in North Carolina after former Fayetteville student nominated for role in Causeway
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — There's Oscar buzz in Fayetteville. Brian Tyree Henry is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. Henry is a graduate of E.E. Smith High School – and his former chorus director has been beaming with pride. It'll be March before we know...
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
WITN
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
WITN
Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When people hear names like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and Gladys Knight, they think about the impact each of them had on African American Music History, but sometimes forget about the instrumentalists who make it all come together. Kinston resident Robert “Dick” Knight is one...
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
WRAL
Former Fayetteville student up for Oscar
A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway. A graduate of a Fayetteville high school is generating Oscar buzz -- with Brian Tyree Henry up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Causeway.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Williams
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for February 1st is Meredith Williams. Williams is a graduate of ECU and is Teacher of the Year at Chocowinity Primary School. She says its her passion to serve the community that her children have grown up in and loves...
WITN
Community reacts to changes to Greenville Uptown Social District
