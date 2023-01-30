ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Mustang cadets enjoy first ball since 2020

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – Friday the LRHS Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) held its annual Military Ball at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club. The event was special for the program. It was the first JROTC Military Ball since January of 2020. Many traditions took place...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
LRHS welcomes prospective Mustangs to open house

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL)- Monday LRHS held a freshman orientation, showcasing all the clubs and activities the school has to offer. Each participating club had a table that they decorated and featured representatives to speak to parents and upcoming freshman. Club members had the opportunity to show all that their club had to offer.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
LRHS schedules blood drive for Thursday

(LAKEWOOD RANCH) – The LRHS Blood Drive Committee is hosting a blood drive this Thursday. The blood drive is scheduled from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the auditorium foyer. Mustangs can sign up to participate during lunch Wednesday. Free snacks and drinks will be provided and those...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Sofman bring business experience to classroom

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – LRHS welcomed a new fulltime substitute teacher, Lewis Sofman. Sofman grew up in Rockport, Massachusetts, an oceanfront village north of Boston. Sofman worked in the production/service sphere for over 20 years. After retiring from his business, he became involved in his town’s high school, creating...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
LRHS security a major investment

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – A school’s security is one of the most important aspects to be able to ensure a positive educational experience. Having safety features on campus creates the ability to secure the building and handle any threats and harms that could arise on campus. LRHS’ Manatee...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
NHS applications due Wednesday

(LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL) – LRHS National Honor Society (NHS) applications to join are due 3 p.m. Wednesday in room 624. Forms may not be inside folders or binders and Mustangs are reminded to bring only copies of documents they include. Any applications submitted after the due date will not be considered.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL

