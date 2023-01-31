Read full article on original website
Before a 6-Year-Old Shot His Teacher, the School District Failed on Threat Assessment
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A decade ago, with school shootings on the rise across the country, Virginia passed a law requiring all K-12 districts to adopt a violence-prevention method called threat assessment. The method—which relies on trained teams of administrators, counselors, police officers, and others to evaluate and manage alarming behavior—is designed to help avert tragedies like the one last month at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, where a 6-year-old seriously wounded his teacher.
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
Newport News teachers express culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school Superintendent Dr. George Parker III. Parker was voted out of the superintendent role less than three weeks after the shooting, but...
Kempsville High staff member arrested off school grounds; on administrative leave
A staff member working at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach was arrested on assault charges, school officials say.
Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads. According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.
Recruit Military holds veterans job fair
Hundreds of veterans and military spouses filled the Hampton Convention Center to look for the next step in their careers during a job fair Thursday afternoon. Hundreds of veterans and military spouses filled the Hampton Convention Center to look for the next step in their careers during a job fair Thursday afternoon.
Police seeking community's help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
Police seeking community’s help identifying body …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. One of three suspects in...
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven robberies in Portsmouth
Man arrested in connection to string of 7-Eleven …. ‘Beach IT’ country music festival coming to Virginia …. Chesapeake Chuck and Punxsutawney Phil have opposing …. Virginia Senate committee votes down Petersburg casino …. WAVY News 10. North Carolina struggles to fill core class vacancies. Police seeking community’s help...
Former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware of student bringing gun to school, says lawyer
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Hundreds of veterans and military spouses filled the Hampton Convention Center to look for the next step in their careers during a job fair Thursday afternoon. Virginia Beach teacher charged...
Man sentenced following ‘gay panic’ beating in Norfolk
A man has been sentenced to several years in prison after pleading guilty to charges following what prosecutors say was a "gay panic" beating incident in Norfolk.
Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues. Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting,...
Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday. Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster-Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't...
Decade after 'Good Friday miracle' jet crash, Virginia Beach firefighters grapple with cancer diagnoses
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Watch the special report tonight on 13News Now at 11 p.m. At age 44, there are days when Virginia Beach Fire Captain Matt Chiaverotti doesn't have the energy to pick himself up from his recliner that sits by his living room window. Cancer is making...
Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm
Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton are working to preserve the community's charm.
Norfolk planning director out after alleged ethical misconduct
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — George Homewood is out as Norfolk’s planning director after his professional credentials were permanently revoked for alleged ethical misconduct. City spokesperson Christopher Jones confirmed that Homewood is no longer with the city but declined to say whether he was fired or resigned. The city said he was “retiring” at a planning commission meeting on Jan. 26 and that Paula Shea will serve as acting director until the city fills the position.
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach.
17 Best Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia to Try Today
Here in the city, you’ll find some awesome eats from many different cuisines. We’ve tried to stick to either small chains or independent restaurants where possible, and all of them serve up a hearty portion of good feelings with their food!. Here is our selection of the best...
Javon Doyle found not guilty on all charges in killing of ODU student
A man charged in the killing of an ODU student in 2011 has been found not guilty on all charges. Javon Doyle was facing 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings, who was the nephew of the late Congressman Elijah Cummings. Javon Doyle found not...
One of three suspects in Hampton child abduction case sentenced
One of three suspects accused in the abduction of two children from Hampton has been sentenced.
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
