Nashville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols finally take care of major offseason task

The Tennessee Vols finally have a tight ends coach. After losing Alex Golesh in early December (he left to become the new head coach at USF), Tennessee has promoted offensive analyst Alec Abeln to tight ends coach. On3.com’s Matt Zenitz first reported the news. Quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle was...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols add depth at key position

The Tennessee Vols have reportedly added some depth at a key position. GoVols247 pointed out on Tuesday evening that tight end Cody Duncan recently transferred to Tennessee from Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on. Duncan, a Knoxville native, is the older brother of 2023 three-star Vols signee Trevor Duncan (he...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s what Josh Heupel looks for in Tennessee football recruits

Tennessee doesn’t just want any 5-star recruit. Vols coach Josh Heupel and his staff are looking for certain traits when they host big-time prospects as they did during the month of January. We talked to Volquest recruiting insider Matt Ray about what exactly Heupel looks for in recruits and you’ll want to hear everything that Matt told us in the YouTube video below…
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Local basketball teams made history 50 years ago

Maury County high school basketball is past mid-season and soon the postseason tournaments will be in full tilt to decide which teams will make it to the TSSAA State Tournaments. Good luck to all the Maury County teams in your District Tournaments. I was looking back on the history of...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Golf.com

King-Collins building Nashville course on ‘remote’ site minutes from downtown

King-Collins Golf Course Design, which first grabbed golfers’ attention with its work at Sweetens Cove, in Tennessee, announced Wednesday that it is building another course in the Volunteer State, just outside Nashville, with construction slated to begin this spring. The course (whose ownership group includes GOLF.com’s parent company, 8AM...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

The Christian music industry has found a home in Nashville

Nashville is known for music production, namely in country music, but it is also the hub for the Contemporary Christian Music industry. What does the Christian music industry look like these days, as praise and worship music has become a dominant trend? And how did Nashville become the place where CCM is made?
NASHVILLE, TN

