Steens, MS

Commercial Dispatch

National Signing Day: Columbus, Starkville Academy, Starkville High send 10 to next level

The Golden Triangle was packed full of National Signing Day participants, with more than a half-dozen schools in the area having players sign their National Letters of Intent. Among Columbus High School, Starkville Academy and Starkville High School, 10 players committed to playing at the next level, signing with some of the best junior-college programs in the country.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs bring in talented players from Mississippi

Arnett has not been shy about his thoughts on the state of Mississippi and the talent that springs forth out of it. As the day ended on Wednesday’s second signing period, the Bulldogs had the nation’s No. 25 high school or junior college signing class by 247Sports Composite rankings and 16 of the 27 players were from the state of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

‘It was just time’: Shakeel Moore’s move to starting lineup paying dividends for Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — On Jan. 25 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Shakeel Moore entered Mississippi State’s starting lineup for the first time all season. For the Bulldogs’ first 17 games, Moore came off the bench while Southeast Missouri guard Eric Reed Jr. began the game on the court. Moore still played solid minutes — between 16 and 30 every night — but he wasn’t the starter.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Samantha Ricketts never imagined being in Starkville this long. Now she can’t imagine leaving.

STARKVILLE — When Samantha Ricketts took a job as an assistant softball coach at Mississippi State in July 2014, she never expected being in Starkville for nine years. Ricketts figured she would follow a path walked by many young coaches before her: spend a couple years with the Bulldogs, try to improve their offense and eventually seek out her first head coaching job at a mid-major school.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Starkville building permits: Jan. 24-31

■ Not Listed; 211 Hwy. 12 W.; commercial construction; Juan Carlos Murillo. ■ College View Apartments; 385 College View Drive; commercial site improvement; Elaine Harris. ■ Nancy Lay; 129 Helen Circle; electrical; Abby Thompson. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5

In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Gerald Benoist Sr.

STARKVILLE — Gerold “Jerry” Eugene Benoit Sr., 88, died Feb. 1, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
selmasun.com

Two local students make President's List at Mississippi State

Two students from the Black Belt were named to Mississippi State University's fall 2022 President's List. Sofia Nail of Marion and Rachel Johnson of Selma were among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
SELMA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Brice Boozer

COLUMBUS — Brice Anthony Boozer, 51, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boozer was born Nov. 26, 1971, in Columbus, to Brenda Maxwell...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City of Columbus building permits: Jan. 23-26

■ Dorothy Ruth Erby; 610 18th St. N.; building; Angela Erby. ■ Tony Vernon; 209 Springdale Drive; plumbing; Harold Pounders. ■ David Malone; 1212 Waterworks Road; plumbing; Owner. ■ Steve Ruth and Henry GLove; 918 N. McCrary Road; plumbing; Boyle Heating & Cooling. ■ Johnny Judson; 3410 Camellia Circle; plumbing;...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
LOUISVILLE, MS

