Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Feeling judged": A 24-year-old black woman marries an 85-year-old white man who is 13 years older than her grandpaAnita DurairajStarkville, MS
Mississippi State Graduate Student Vanished On His Way To Meet Fraternity Brothers. Where Is Lester Jones, Jr.?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedStarkville, MS
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in MississippiKristen WaltersStarkville, MS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Heritage Academy, Starkville Academy girls basketball advance in district tournament
CLEVELAND — Heritage Academy and Starkville Academy girls basketball both played in the first round of the MAIS Class 5A, District 1 tournament on Thursday at Bayou Academy, with the Patriots and Volunteers advancing to the next round. No. 4 seed Starkville Academy defeated No. 5 seed Magnolia Heights,...
Commercial Dispatch
West Lowndes seniors Elijah Johnson, Javon Wilburn sign to East Central Community College
Michael Huffman’s pass was incomplete. The West Lowndes boys basketball coach lobbed a pen toward the table set up on the stage at one end of the Panthers’ gymnasium, but the toss was dropped, and the pen clattered to the floor. If only West Lowndes’ quarterback himself had...
Commercial Dispatch
Green Wave keep rolling: Six West Point seniors sign to play college football
WEST POINT — West Point High School football coach Chris Chambless keeps meaning to go back and check the records: How many Green Wave players have gone on to play college football?. Chambless isn’t currently sure of the exact number, but he knows it’s a big one.
Commercial Dispatch
National Signing Day: Columbus, Starkville Academy, Starkville High send 10 to next level
The Golden Triangle was packed full of National Signing Day participants, with more than a half-dozen schools in the area having players sign their National Letters of Intent. Among Columbus High School, Starkville Academy and Starkville High School, 10 players committed to playing at the next level, signing with some of the best junior-college programs in the country.
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia basketball makes senior night memorable with sweep of South Lamar
CALEDONIA — A senior night ceremony brought with it quite the festive atmosphere at Caledonia High School on Tuesday night. Even the rain couldn’t put a damper on what was a night to celebrate four Cavaliers on the court, and the quality of basketball played made things that much more joyous.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs bring in talented players from Mississippi
Arnett has not been shy about his thoughts on the state of Mississippi and the talent that springs forth out of it. As the day ended on Wednesday’s second signing period, the Bulldogs had the nation’s No. 25 high school or junior college signing class by 247Sports Composite rankings and 16 of the 27 players were from the state of Mississippi.
Commercial Dispatch
How Kevin Barbay set himself apart to earn Mississippi State offensive coordinator job
STARKVILLE — When Zach Arnett interviewed potential play-callers for the offensive coordinator role at Mississippi State, his first question was always the same: “What is your offensive identity?”. Most coaches went into detail about their scheme and the personnel they preferred to use. Kevin Barbay had a different...
Commercial Dispatch
‘It was just time’: Shakeel Moore’s move to starting lineup paying dividends for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — On Jan. 25 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Shakeel Moore entered Mississippi State’s starting lineup for the first time all season. For the Bulldogs’ first 17 games, Moore came off the bench while Southeast Missouri guard Eric Reed Jr. began the game on the court. Moore still played solid minutes — between 16 and 30 every night — but he wasn’t the starter.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State handles South Carolina on the road, wins second straight game
STARKVILLE — In several recent games, Mississippi State men’s basketball let much of its momentum slip away at or just before halftime. Tuesday was quite a different story for a team that has looked much different lately. Rather than fade in the final minutes of the first half,...
Commercial Dispatch
Samantha Ricketts never imagined being in Starkville this long. Now she can’t imagine leaving.
STARKVILLE — When Samantha Ricketts took a job as an assistant softball coach at Mississippi State in July 2014, she never expected being in Starkville for nine years. Ricketts figured she would follow a path walked by many young coaches before her: spend a couple years with the Bulldogs, try to improve their offense and eventually seek out her first head coaching job at a mid-major school.
Starkville's Stonka Burnside becoming hot name in state for SEC schools
People around Starkville have known for a long time what the rest of the Southeastern Conference and beyond are learning more about Braylon Burnside.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville building permits: Jan. 24-31
■ Not Listed; 211 Hwy. 12 W.; commercial construction; Juan Carlos Murillo. ■ College View Apartments; 385 College View Drive; commercial site improvement; Elaine Harris. ■ Nancy Lay; 129 Helen Circle; electrical; Abby Thompson. You can help your community. Quality, in-depth journalism is essential to a healthy community. The Dispatch...
Commercial Dispatch
Husband, wife swap places for Dist. 4 race; candidates pour into races for Dists. 1 and 5
In the waning days of the qualifying period, new candidates poured into three county supervisor races, highlighted by a last-minute husband-wife switch in District 4. Just 15 minutes before Wednesday’s qualifying deadline, David Little dropped out of the race for District 4 supervisor, and his wife Pattie qualified in his place. David, a Ward 3 alderman in Starkville from 2013-21, entered the race as a Republican early in the qualifying period. In a statement texted to The Dispatch, he said he was dropping out to focus on his job as a district claims manager at Farm Bureau.
Commercial Dispatch
Gerald Benoist Sr.
STARKVILLE — Gerold “Jerry” Eugene Benoit Sr., 88, died Feb. 1, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at Welch Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
selmasun.com
Two local students make President's List at Mississippi State
Two students from the Black Belt were named to Mississippi State University's fall 2022 President's List. Sofia Nail of Marion and Rachel Johnson of Selma were among 4,174 students named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Commercial Dispatch
Brice Boozer
COLUMBUS — Brice Anthony Boozer, 51, died Feb. 1, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, at Lowndes Funeral Home. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Boozer was born Nov. 26, 1971, in Columbus, to Brenda Maxwell...
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus building permits: Jan. 23-26
■ Dorothy Ruth Erby; 610 18th St. N.; building; Angela Erby. ■ Tony Vernon; 209 Springdale Drive; plumbing; Harold Pounders. ■ David Malone; 1212 Waterworks Road; plumbing; Owner. ■ Steve Ruth and Henry GLove; 918 N. McCrary Road; plumbing; Boyle Heating & Cooling. ■ Johnny Judson; 3410 Camellia Circle; plumbing;...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
Body found in Louisville identified as missing 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen. Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker. Goss had […]
wcbi.com
Louisville police identify body found as Montevious Goss
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police said the body found earlier this week is that of a teenager who had been reported missing. 16-year-old Montevious Goss was found by railroad workers near South Church Street and Railroad Avenue, in a wooded area. He had been reported missing on January...
Comments / 0