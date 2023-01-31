ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash Pop Late Night’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Cash Pop Late Night” game were:

12

(twelve)

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

Today, the Florida Lottery announces that Ronald Carlson, 62, of Tampa, claimed a $1 million prize from the POWERBALL® drawing held on October 10, 2022, at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The winning POWERBALL ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida, Jackpot Jumps To $700 Million

Check your tickets, Florida! One lucky resident may be a millionaire after Wednesday (February 1)'s Powerball drawing. Here are the winning numbers: 31-43-58-59-66. The Powerball was 09. According to Powerball's website, a ticket sold in Florida matched all five white ball numbers but not the final red ball, which is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver's car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family says he picked up a customer in Delray Beach, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day, and then in a rural area north of Lake Okeechobee and later in north Florida, officials said. The vehicle was seen Thursday evening in North Carolina after the U.S. Marshal’s regional task force asked authorities to be on the lookout. Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase through three counties, Rutherford County, North Carolina Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told The Associated Press. Ellenburg said North Carolina state troopers used stop sticks to halt the vehicle in Ellenboro. The sheriff said Flores fled briefly on foot before he was apprehended and taken to a hospital for an evaluation. He was later booked into the county jail, and the vehicle was taken to a secure location, the sheriff said.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such, instead calling it an “IT security issue.” Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital said in a statement that it was diverting some emergency room patients, and rescheduling non-emergency patient appointments through Monday. It said it is not moving patients currently in the hospital to other facilities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
633K+
Post
672M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy