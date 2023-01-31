ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Roadrunner Cash’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:

04-10-15-20-33

(four, ten, fifteen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

