Florida State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Florida Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:

05-08-10-15-16

(five, eight, ten, fifteen, sixteen)

