ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Courthouse News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Annabelle Flesher to Mida D. Pifer and Oliver c. Pifer, ¼ acres Village of Millwood, Union District.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mason County Memories… Coal Production in the Bend

For much of our history, coal production in Mason County was tied directly to the salt industry. As I mentioned last column, salt furnaces were the owners of almost every early mine in the Bend, and while they sold the best coal to the steamboat industry (often the same steamboats shipping their salt), roughly half or more of the coal was used to fire the salt furnaces.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Gallia Chamber of Commerce holds first learning luncheon of 2023

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its first “Lunch & Learn” event of the year Tuesday at The Colony in Gallipolis. The theme of the learning session was prioritizing goals, with learning materials developed by rePower, an offshoot of the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI). Macey Power, a life purpose coach for ECDI, served as the instructor.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WVNews

Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers

Last Thursday we celebrated four people who had birthdays in January. Steve Bradley, Evelyn Riffle, Bryan Schirmer, and Mary Huffman. We sang happy birthday to them with our live music. Bryan and Mary were our birthday winners. Also, on Thursday the Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees had their...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Silver Market Co. holding open house

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Silver Market Co. owner Kelsi Boyd has announced that she is adopting a new business model with the new year, and that her brick-and-mortar store will no long maintain a regular schedule. Instead, the store will now play host to several open house events throughout the year, the first of which will begin on Monday.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Marshall University announces 54th Winter Jazz Festival

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances. The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent, including Dr. Joseph Jefferson, a West Virginia University graduate who is now director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Drexel 70, Coll. of Charleston 69

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (21-3) Bolon 7-11 3-4 19, Larson 4-11 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Horton 0-2 2-2 2, Burnham 6-10 2-4 14, Faye 2-4 0-0 5, Brzovic 2-6 1-2 5, Lampten 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-62 12-16 69.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Slow third quarter dooms Lady Marauders against Nelsonville

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio (WV News) — In some games, one misstep could mean the difference between losing and pulling out a win. The Meigs girls basketball team learned this the hard way after a 70-59 loss at home to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes on Thursday evening in a big Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.
NELSONVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy