Ohio Valley Bank gives $25,000 donation to Mason Veterans Memorial
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Veterans Memorial received a large endowment this week of $25,000 from the Ohio Valley Bank. The memorial will be located beside the Bridge of Honor in Mason. Groundbreaking for the memorial took place in November.
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Annabelle Flesher to Mida D. Pifer and Oliver c. Pifer, ¼ acres Village of Millwood, Union District.
Mason County Memories… Coal Production in the Bend
For much of our history, coal production in Mason County was tied directly to the salt industry. As I mentioned last column, salt furnaces were the owners of almost every early mine in the Bend, and while they sold the best coal to the steamboat industry (often the same steamboats shipping their salt), roughly half or more of the coal was used to fire the salt furnaces.
Gallia Chamber of Commerce holds first learning luncheon of 2023
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce held its first “Lunch & Learn” event of the year Tuesday at The Colony in Gallipolis. The theme of the learning session was prioritizing goals, with learning materials developed by rePower, an offshoot of the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI). Macey Power, a life purpose coach for ECDI, served as the instructor.
Jackson County resident named to Shepherd University's Dean List
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, one is from Jackson County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
58-year-old woman from Wood County latest West Virginian to die from COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 58-year-old Wood County female is the latest COVID casualty in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also on Friday reported 897 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The death toll was at 7,867.
Silver Market Co. holding open house
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Silver Market Co. owner Kelsi Boyd has announced that she is adopting a new business model with the new year, and that her brick-and-mortar store will no long maintain a regular schedule. Instead, the store will now play host to several open house events throughout the year, the first of which will begin on Monday.
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
Last Thursday we celebrated four people who had birthdays in January. Steve Bradley, Evelyn Riffle, Bryan Schirmer, and Mary Huffman. We sang happy birthday to them with our live music. Bryan and Mary were our birthday winners. Also, on Thursday the Jackson County Association of Retired School Employees had their...
Drexel 70, Coll. of Charleston 69
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (21-3) Bolon 7-11 3-4 19, Larson 4-11 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Horton 0-2 2-2 2, Burnham 6-10 2-4 14, Faye 2-4 0-0 5, Brzovic 2-6 1-2 5, Lampten 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-62 12-16 69.
Squires vie at WSAZ Wrestling Tournament
HUNTINGTON — The Preston Squires’ middle school wrestling team had a successful showing at the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington last weekend. The Squires brought 10 wrestlers to the event. Five advanced to the second day and three made it onto the podium. Of the 62 varsity middle school teams, the Squires placed 23rd (there were 133 teams when accounting for JV squads). Seven states were also represented in the field of 841 middle school wrestlers.
