HUNTINGTON — The Preston Squires’ middle school wrestling team had a successful showing at the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington last weekend. The Squires brought 10 wrestlers to the event. Five advanced to the second day and three made it onto the podium. Of the 62 varsity middle school teams, the Squires placed 23rd (there were 133 teams when accounting for JV squads). Seven states were also represented in the field of 841 middle school wrestlers.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO