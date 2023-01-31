Read full article on original website
58-year-old woman from Wood County latest West Virginian to die from COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 58-year-old Wood County female is the latest COVID casualty in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources also on Friday reported 897 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The death toll was at 7,867.
Courthouse News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Annabelle Flesher to Mida D. Pifer and Oliver c. Pifer, ¼ acres Village of Millwood, Union District.
Jackson County resident named to Shepherd University's Dean List
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, one is from Jackson County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
Ohio Valley Bank gives $25,000 donation to Mason Veterans Memorial
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Mason County Veterans Memorial received a large endowment this week of $25,000 from the Ohio Valley Bank. The memorial will be located beside the Bridge of Honor in Mason. Groundbreaking for the memorial took place in November.
Silver Market Co. holding open house
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Silver Market Co. owner Kelsi Boyd has announced that she is adopting a new business model with the new year, and that her brick-and-mortar store will no long maintain a regular schedule. Instead, the store will now play host to several open house events throughout the year, the first of which will begin on Monday.
Marshall University announces 54th Winter Jazz Festival
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Marshall University School of Music will present its 54th Annual Winter Jazz Festival Feb. 16-18 with a series of free public performances. The festival will feature local, regional and national jazz talent, including Dr. Joseph Jefferson, a West Virginia University graduate who is now director of jazz studies at Southeast Missouri State University.
Slow third quarter dooms Lady Marauders against Nelsonville
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio (WV News) — In some games, one misstep could mean the difference between losing and pulling out a win. The Meigs girls basketball team learned this the hard way after a 70-59 loss at home to the Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes on Thursday evening in a big Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup.
Drexel 70, Coll. of Charleston 69
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (21-3) Bolon 7-11 3-4 19, Larson 4-11 0-0 10, Robinson 4-7 2-2 10, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Smith 0-6 0-0 0, Horton 0-2 2-2 2, Burnham 6-10 2-4 14, Faye 2-4 0-0 5, Brzovic 2-6 1-2 5, Lampten 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-62 12-16 69.
Squires vie at WSAZ Wrestling Tournament
HUNTINGTON — The Preston Squires’ middle school wrestling team had a successful showing at the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington last weekend. The Squires brought 10 wrestlers to the event. Five advanced to the second day and three made it onto the podium. Of the 62 varsity middle school teams, the Squires placed 23rd (there were 133 teams when accounting for JV squads). Seven states were also represented in the field of 841 middle school wrestlers.
