sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
KTVU FOX 2
Benicia bridge used for school crossing damaged beyond repair
BENICIA, Calif. - A pedestrian bridge in Benicia has been closed and will likely be torn down because of safety concerns, according to police. The bridge that crosses over Military West near Mary Farmar Elementary School was deemed unsafe Tuesday morning, police said. Photos show a portion of the bridge...
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
sjvsun.com
Gallo hits distribution employees with layoff letters
Enjoying your glass of Barefoot wine or sipping on a cold can of High Noon?. Soon the distribution of these products will be moved to Texas with Gallo Winery joining the trend of issuing nearly 300 layoffs for their California distribution. Making headlines: On January 30th, E&J Gallo Winery filed...
QSR magazine
Local Kitchens to Open Five Locations in Northern California
Local Kitchens, the micro food hall that brings popular restaurants together under one roof, has announced plans to continue their rapid expansion with five new locations in Northern California. The new locations will open throughout winter and spring this year and will include cities; Novato (880 De Long Ave), San Bruno (851 Cherry Ave, Ste 2), Granite Bay (8680 Sierra College Blvd Suite 195), Citrus Heights (7885 C Madison Ave) and Natomas (2610 Arena Blvd).
Silicon Valley
We asked 9 Bay Area wine experts for their favorite bargain wine. Here are their picks.
Have the steep prices of essentials like eggs and cereal got you digging for bargain wines? We get it. Wine is your essential. And frankly, you shouldn’t have to pay more than around $15 for a quality bottle. To prove it, we called Bay Area sommeliers, wine buyers and...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
sfstandard.com
Dad Fumes at Staff for Smoking Outside San Francisco Hospital Doors
Joe Souza is fuming over hospital workers smoking in front of his children and blighting his neighborhood with cigarette butts. The father of four says he’s walked through the mess almost every day for the past three years. Souza has lived in Lower Nob Hill for four years, and...
sfstandard.com
A Second Little Original Joe’s Outpost Plans To Open This Summer
The second spinoff of treasured Italian American institution Original Joe’s will be flipping house-made pizza dough in the Marina by July. Dubbed Little Original Joes, the concept—which has been described as “part takeout restaurant, part marketplace and part rotisserie”—will serve much of the familiar comfort food Original Joe’s regulars have come to love alongside ready-to-eat takeaway items, frozen pasta and fresh sauces.
concordchronicle.net
Concord welcomes their 2023 Snowcoming King and Queen
Five candidates, one sash. CHS Student Council representatives raised the anticipation of who would win the title of 2023 Snowcoming king and queen, and the sash came down, the crowd went wild, the king and queen were chosen. That’s right: it was time for the crowning of the 2023 Snowcoming...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
sfarchdiocese.org
A family of vocations: Presentation Sister Mary Euphemia dies at 103
When Sister Mary Euphemia, PVBM, passed on to her eternal reward on Jan. 17, 2023, after an 85-year vocation, her death marked the end of a Catholic family dynasty of sorts in San Francisco. At 103 years and four months, Sister Euphemia was one of four sisters from a large,...
Green Day Returns To East Bay With The Cover Ups Project At Retro Junkie
Members of Green Day will bring their cover band, The Coverups, to Retro Junkie in Walnut Creek Thursday. The cover band was founded by Green Day members Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt in 2018. They began their career playing punk shows with Green Day in the east bay in the late eighties and early nineties.
TravelSkills 02-01-23 Abandoned Northern Calif. resort will finally be reborn
A luxury resort brand announced last week that it plans to open a new location on the 3,000-acre property in Pope Valley, 20 miles northeast of Santa Rosa. The property includes the site where the historic Aetna Springs Resort, which operated there for a century starting in the 1870s. The landscape is full of lore — Ronald Reagan announced his plans to run for governor of California there in 1966 — and water from its springs was bottled and sold throughout the American West as Aetna Mineral Water. The new hotel will feature indoor and outdoor bathing facilities featuring water from the property's mineral springs, along with 95 hotel rooms and 16 units for permanent residences.
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
Only two Bay Area restaurants ranked in Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
Spoiler: San Francisco restaurants were not included in this ranking.
Santa Rosa pub closes after 17 years, cites pandemic-related closure
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A longtime pub in Santa Rosa announced this week it will be closing. The Toad in the Hole Pub will close after 17 years, the business announced in a Facebook post. The Toad in the Hole Pub, located at 116 5th St., cites the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for […]
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
NBC Bay Area
More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case
There’s some new developments in the bizarre case of a missing German shepherd in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported. The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog. Now, there are new...
