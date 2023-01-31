SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.

