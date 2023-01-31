ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

WTOL 11

18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum

TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect

BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
BETTSVILLE, OH
13abc.com

New video in the search for stolen cremated remains

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a close look at the person captured on surveillance video. The owner of Glendale Garden Café says it could be whoever stole the ashes of Mike Niles. Those cremated remains of Niles, 66, of Ludington, Michigan, were in a package in the passenger seat...
LUDINGTON, MI
huroninsider.com

Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint

SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday

BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
BETTSVILLE, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County

BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Police searching for man who “assaulted” gas pump

GREEN SPRINGS – The Green Springs Police Department is searching for the man who damaged gas pumps after his credit card was denied. In a Facebook post, the Police Department wrote, “While the photos are not so clear we are hoping anyone can help identify this person who assaulted pump #1 at the Mickey Mart on Tuesday, January 31 at or around 11:47pm.”
GREEN SPRINGS, OH
13abc.com

TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating what three teenage boys were doing behind a 7-Eleven when two of the teens were shot. It happened at the store on Upton avenue late Tuesday night. Investigators say a 14-year-old boy ran inside the 7-Eleven convenience store around 8:00 p.m. suffering...
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
LORAIN, OH
13abc.com

Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire crews told 13abc that a paper...
HOLLAND, OH

