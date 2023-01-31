Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
Man Charged For Pranking Ohio Police 100-500 Times A Day
And he's not even from Ohio.
huroninsider.com
Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect
BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
13abc.com
New video in the search for stolen cremated remains
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Take a close look at the person captured on surveillance video. The owner of Glendale Garden Café says it could be whoever stole the ashes of Mike Niles. Those cremated remains of Niles, 66, of Ludington, Michigan, were in a package in the passenger seat...
Seneca Co. commissioner sentenced to six days in jail for alleged probation violation
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A Seneca County commissioner on Wednesday was sentenced to six days in jail for allegedly violating probation, according to Tiffin Municipal Court documents. Tyler Shuff, vice chair of the Seneca County Board of Commissioners, allegedly violated his interlock ignition device, an in-car breathalyzer that is...
huroninsider.com
Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint
SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3 NE Ohio men facing child exploitation charges
Three Northeast Ohio men are facing child exploitation charges in separate incidents.
13abc.com
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
Ohio police searching for alleged Facebook Marketplace thief
Johns is wanted for aggravated robbery and kidnapping, both felonies.
13abc.com
One hospitalized in overnight shooting at local bar, TPD investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting at a local bar Friday morning. A call came in just around midnight for reports of a shooting at Zingers located at 920 Matzinger. TPD told 13abc they didn’t have much information at the time but they were able to...
13abc.com
Teen detained after police receive numerous Shot Spotter alerts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers detained a 15-year-old after a series of Shot Spotter alerts went off in a Toledo neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police records, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block and the 1200 block of Waverly around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on four different Shot Spotter alerts. Police said they found three handguns in the area and detained a 15-year-old who is uncharged at this time.
cleveland19.com
Gunman robs woman of money and car at Cleveland ATM, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of stealing money from a woman at an ATM and shooting at her car before stealing it is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect approached the victim’s car while it was parked at an...
Grandma loses child support check on store counter: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 3, a Cleveland woman came to the police station after discovering that she had left her grandson’s child support check on the counter of a Biddulph Road store. When she went back to the business, the check was gone. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Suspicious...
huroninsider.com
Police searching for man who “assaulted” gas pump
GREEN SPRINGS – The Green Springs Police Department is searching for the man who damaged gas pumps after his credit card was denied. In a Facebook post, the Police Department wrote, “While the photos are not so clear we are hoping anyone can help identify this person who assaulted pump #1 at the Mickey Mart on Tuesday, January 31 at or around 11:47pm.”
13abc.com
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating what three teenage boys were doing behind a 7-Eleven when two of the teens were shot. It happened at the store on Upton avenue late Tuesday night. Investigators say a 14-year-old boy ran inside the 7-Eleven convenience store around 8:00 p.m. suffering...
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest Lorain man wanted for multiple crimes
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested a 42-year-old Lorain man early Wednesday after what the U.S. Marshals said was a series of “escalating crimes of violence.”. Randy Palos was taken into custody without incident in the area of E. 33rd...
13abc.com
Holland Walmart temporarily closed following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire at a local Walmart, Thursday. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire crews told 13abc that a paper...
Comments / 4