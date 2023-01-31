ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class

With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
AUSTIN, TX
hornfm.com

Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12

On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts

A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season

For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment

In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at...
WACO, TX
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas

GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
MEADOWLAKES, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m

Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program

A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
KCEN

2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting

JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
liveforlivemusic.com

Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces Five-Show, Five-City Texas Run

Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced a run of five May 2023 shows in Texas. Following a late-April appearance at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Derek Trucks– and Susan Tedeschi-led twelve-piece will head to the Lone Star State for performances in Houston (5/3), Dallas (5/5), San Antonio (5/6), Austin (5/7). and Fort Worth (5/9).
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy