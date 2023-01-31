Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
No. 7 Kansas State, No. 10 Texas clash in pivotal Big 12 matchup
A share of first place in the rugged Big 12 Conference is on the line Saturday as No. 10 Texas
NCAA Basketball: Baylor at Texas Tech
No. 11 Baylor will look for a bounce-back win by knocking off visiting Texas Tech for the second time in a little more than two weeks on Saturday in Waco, Texas.
Texas Football: 3 biggest whiffs in the 2023 recruiting class
With the bulk of the 2023 recruiting cycle now in the rearview mirror for the Texas football program, it’s a good time to take a look back at what transpired for this class in the last year or so. Texas put together a really solid 2023 recruiting class, with a foundation built around the elite five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning.
hornfm.com
Texas Men’s Basketball Moves to No.1 Spot in Big 12
On Monday night, Texas Men’s Basketball beat No. 11 Baylor back home at the Moody Center, 76-71. This win moves the Longhorns into first place in the Big 12 Conference with a 7-2 record. After Iowa State’s loss to Texas Tech in overtime and Kansas’ win over K-State on...
Texas Football: Cedric Baxter Jr. is ‘a sponge’ in winter workouts
A few weeks into winter workouts, the Texas football program has a lot of new early enrollees in the mix from the 2023 recruiting class. One of those highly anticipated new enrollees for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Texas program is the former elite five-star Orlando Edgewater (FL) running back recruit Cedric Baxter Jr.
Texas football gets a dud of a home Big 12 schedule for 2023 season
For what could be its final season playing in the Big 12, Texas football got a pretty anticlimactic schedule in conference play for the 2023 campaign. Texas saw two usual conference foes in the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers drop off the schedule for the 2023 season, while a couple of new opponents were added.
Texas Football: Predicting every 2023 late signing day commitment
In less than 12 hours, the festivities of the regular signing period will take place as the 2023 Texas football recruiting class will look to put the finishing touches in place. It looks like head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff could have a couple more tricks up their sleeve before it’s all said and done for this recruiting cycle in terms of going after high school prospects.
Texas Football: Ice storm delaying Warren Roberson’s announcement?
One of the biggest remaining targets for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class amid the late signing period is the highly touted four-star Red Oak (TX) safety and TCU Horned Frogs commit Warren Roberson. Texas has truly made Roberson’s recruitment a priority in the last few weeks. Head coach...
KWTX
Eight home games highlight 2023 Baylor football schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football will play a school-record eight home games and open the first four weeks at McLane Stadium, as part of the 2023 schedule, released on Tuesday by the Big 12 Conference. The Bears will open the 2023 season on Sept. 2, hosting Texas State at...
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune
3 Highland Lakes golf courses among best in Texas
GolfPass ranked three Highland Lakes courses as top places to tee off in Texas in its 2023 Golfers' Choice list. The rankings are based on golfer-submitted ratings and reviews throughout the year. On the list are No. 10 Delaware Springs Golf Course in Burnet, No. 15 Hidden Falls Golf Course...
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
247Sports
Breaking down the Texas Longhorns recruiting class | National Signing Day
247Sports' Blair Angulo and Andrew Ivins take a look at a star-studded recruiting class for the Longhorns.
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
Clayton Construction In Waco, Texas Alleged To Have Abandoned Projects
All of us at one point in our lives will possibly wish to upgrade our living area. Due to the normal wear and tear of life, or simply because it's just time for a refurbishment. However, there's always the task of finding a company to do the work. Recently, one...
Report: Austin To Lose WGC-Match Play Casting Doubt Over Tournament's Future
Doubts emerge over future of WGC events with Austin reportedly set to lose the Match Play after this year
globalconstructionreview.com
Ferrovial strikes water in Texas with plant expansions worth $166m
Ferrovial, through PLW Waterworks, has won a $146m contract to expand the wastewater treatment plant in Pflugerville, Texas. The work will nearly double the plant’s current capacity of 113 million litres a day to meet the needs of a growing population. The project is scheduled to begin this year...
inforney.com
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
2 Jarrell High football players die from Austin hookah lounge shooting
JARRELL, Texas — Two Jarrell ISD students are now dead following a shooting at a hookah lounge in North Austin over the weekend. According to the Austin Police Department, the shooting happened Saturday around 10:19 p.m. at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in the 12600 block of Research Boulevard. There were at least five victims with gunshot wounds, police said.
Texas eatery has one of the most unique tater tot dishes in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) – While everyone is so heavily focused on french fries, there’s a potato dish that could be falling by the wayside that we need not let happen, tater tots are on the most underrated sides in the history of food. We’re ensuring tater tots are at...
liveforlivemusic.com
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announces Five-Show, Five-City Texas Run
Tedeschi Trucks Band has announced a run of five May 2023 shows in Texas. Following a late-April appearance at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Derek Trucks– and Susan Tedeschi-led twelve-piece will head to the Lone Star State for performances in Houston (5/3), Dallas (5/5), San Antonio (5/6), Austin (5/7). and Fort Worth (5/9).
