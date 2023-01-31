Read full article on original website
Beware! Maine May See A Ground Blizzard On Friday And Saturday
During the winter, we spend a good part of the week, both on-air and off-air, talking about the weather. This week has been no different. As soon as we had cleaned up from the last snow / slush storm, we started talking about this frigid weather. You think we'd be numb to it by now. Nope!
WMTW
Dangerous wind chills this afternoon
The Arctic outbreak has arrived here in Maine with rapidly falling temperatures into the afternoon and brutally cold wind chill values. Sunshine will be out there but it will do little to counter the push of frigid that will allow below zero numbers by late this afternoon. By 5PM, wind chills will fall to minus 20 at the coast and minus 40 in the mountains. By tonight those numbers crash to 40 below and. Make sure to have a winter survival kit if you need to head outside, and dress in many layers with all exposed skin covered up.
newscentermaine.com
Brutal cold blast on the way
PORTLAND, Maine — "Come on, it's Maine, it gets cold". I've had quite a few people reach out to me this week uttering that statement. While I normally agree with them, this time will be different. An Arctic cold front will rip through late Thursday night, and temperatures will...
Record low temps could be set on Mount Washington this weekend
PORTLAND, Maine — Many Mainers will likely stay indoors as much as possible as an artic blast of low temperatures rolls into the state Friday. But for meteorologists on top of the summit of Mount Washington, like Francis Tarasiewizc, these events are what they prepare for. “This [job] has...
WMTW
Clearing skies and seasonably cold tonight
How’s the weather looking for your Thursday night?. High pressure drifts east of New England through tomorrow. An arctic cold front races through the region late tomorrow night and sends temperatures tumbling starting Thursday night. An extended period of single digit or below zero temperatures along with winds gusting around 40 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills from Friday morning through Saturday. This will be some serious cold that we haven't seen in quite some time. By Sunday, temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year, with above normal temperatures likely early next week.
WMTW
A cold but dry night ahead
A cold night tonight will be a preview for what's to come late this week, with high pressure providing quiet weather through tomorrow. An arctic cold front will cross the region and send temperatures into a nosedive beginning Thursday night. Extended periods of temperatures in the single digits or below zero along with winds gusting around 30 mph will lead to dangerously cold wind chills. By Sunday temperatures will be back to near normal for this time of year.
truecountry935.com
Warning About Upcoming Dangerous Wind Chills + Temperatures
An arctic cold front will cross the region Thursday night, Feb. 2, and drive temperatures steadily downward through Saturday morning. The bitter cold combined with gusty winds will likely lead to widespread dangerously cold wind chills beginning as early as Thursday night in the mountains and Friday afternoon to the south. The exact timing.
Tips For Mainers To Keep Their Pipes From Freezing This Weekend
All of us here in the State of Maine are in for quite the weekend, to say the least. An arctic blast, the likes of which we very rarely see is headed right for us. In particular, late Friday night and continuing into Saturday, we are about to get smacked in the face with weather so cold, it makes you shiver just thinking about it.
WGME
Extreme cold likely to affect performance of heat pumps in Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME) – While heat pumps are considered extremely efficient, the extreme cold this weekend will likely impact their performance. Electric heat pumps work by pulling heat out of the air to heat a home, but they can also be reversed to cool a building by pulling the air out of a room and sending it back outside.
mainepublic.org
Emergency officials urge Mainers to prepare for extreme cold weather
The Maine Emergency Management Agency is urging Mainers to prepare for the extreme cold weather that will sweep into the state Friday. MEMA's Vanessa Corson says wind chills will plunge temperatures into the negative 30s and 40s. "The cold temperatures that we're expecting on Friday and Saturday only happen about...
WMTW
Wind chill warning issued ahead of Friday's arctic blast
Maine — A "polar punch" of air arrives Friday and will last through Saturday. A brutally cold airmass normally reserved for the Arctic will move into New England for a brief period heading into this weekend. Ahead of its arrival, wind chill warnings have been issued across the state. Wind chill temperatures will start to reach dangerously cold levels in the mountains Thursday night and for the rest of the state by Friday afternoon.
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
WPFO
Preparing for the deep freeze: How to protect your home and car during cold snap
Part of staying warm during this deep freeze is taking action now. That means getting your house and your car ready. Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in 5 years. Winds chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day...
mainepublic.org
WMTW
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
mainepublic.org
WMTW
Maine transit system providing free rides to warming shelters
PORTLAND, Maine — There areover 100 warming centers and shelters opening this weekend due to the extreme cold. That includes several in and around Portland. Greater Portland METRO is offering free rides to people who need to get to an area warming center or emergency shelter. People needed to...
WPFO
