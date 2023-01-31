ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton lead Suns over Raptors in tight contest

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iS6xX_0kWw6uE600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewDbl_0kWw6uE600

Mikal Bridges scored 29 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds, and the host Phoenix Suns scored their sixth win in the last seven games, holding off the Toronto Raptors 114-106 in a back-and-forth contest on Monday.

Phoenix and Toronto exchanged the lead 16 times, with neither holding an advantage of more than 10 points at any juncture. The Suns pulled ahead for good with 3:02 remaining, however, when Bridges scored on back-to-back buckets off of assists from Ayton.

Fred VanVleet scored two of his team-high 24 points in response, pulling the Raptors back within a point. On the next possession, Torrey Craig snared the rebound on a Bridges miss, then found a wide-open Chris Paul for a 3-pointer with 1:30 to go that proved to be the dagger at 106-102.

Paul scored seven of his 19 points in the closing 90 seconds, tacking on four free throws after his clutch 3-pointer. He also dished nine assists, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots.

VanVleet matched Paul’s game-high with nine assists, while Gary Trent Jr. scored 21 points. The Toronto backcourt duo shot a combined 5 of 18 from 3-point range, however, as the Raptors limped to a 9-of-33 shooting performance (27.3 percent) from beyond the arc as a team.

Toronto shot 40 of 89 from the floor overall (44.9 percent). Phoenix was also below 50 percent shooting from the field at 43 of 87 (49.4 percent), including 11 of 28 (39.3 percent) from 3-point distance.

Paul led the way at 4 of 7 from deep and Bridges went 3 of 4. Damion Lee came off the bench to shoot 2 of 6 on 3-point attempts en route to 11 points.

Dario Saric, who shot 4 of 6 from the floor, added another 11 points.

Pascal Siakam scored 19 points for Toronto, which fell to 2-2 on its seven-game road swing with Monday’s loss. Precious Achiuwa posted 11 points and a team-high 12 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double and fifth in the Raptors’ last six games.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton’s message to Devin Booker will fire up Mikal Bridges stans

The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in a world of trouble following Devin Booker’s Christmas day injury. Booker has now missed 18 straight games, with Phoenix losing nine of their first 11 games without their star man. However, the Suns appear to have turned things around. They have won six of their past seven games, thanks in no small part to Mikal Bridges’ continued expansion of his offensive repertoire.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors

Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy