ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Shenango Valley Kennedy Catholic schools to remain open for 2023-24 school year

The superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie Jim Gallagher announced that the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will remain open after monetary issues in the district led to the diocese setting a list of goals that had to be achieved by January 27 for additional consideration from the diocese on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com

Mercer Schools set make up day for classes missed due to threat

Mercer Area School officials announced that classes will be in session on Monday, February 20, 2023, to make up the day missed on Wednesday Feb. 1, due to threats. Classes resumed Thursday after officials say it was determined that no credible threats to students, faculty, and staff. Superintendent, Dr. Ronald...
MERCER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy