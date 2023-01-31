Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Shenango Valley Kennedy Catholic schools to remain open for 2023-24 school year
The superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Erie Jim Gallagher announced that the Kennedy Catholic Family of Schools will remain open after monetary issues in the district led to the diocese setting a list of goals that had to be achieved by January 27 for additional consideration from the diocese on Tuesday.
WFMJ.com
Mercer Schools set make up day for classes missed due to threat
Mercer Area School officials announced that classes will be in session on Monday, February 20, 2023, to make up the day missed on Wednesday Feb. 1, due to threats. Classes resumed Thursday after officials say it was determined that no credible threats to students, faculty, and staff. Superintendent, Dr. Ronald...
WFMJ.com
Barber college giving free haircuts to Youngstown students for Black History Month
Wednesday marked the start of Black History Month across the U.S. and local Black-owned businesses are celebrating by giving back to the communities they serve. Beyond Expectations Barber College (BEBC) is offering free haircuts for elementary and middle school kids in the Youngstown area. BEBC said they want to make...
Comments / 0