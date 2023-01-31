Read full article on original website
REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour
REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Renaissance World Tour Dates & Here's How To Get Tickets
Fresh off an incredible performance in Dubai, Queen B is ready to take off again with a world tour in 2023. Beyoncé made it official on Wednesday announcing the Renaissance World Tour, which is slated to begin in May and fans are already eager to get their hands on tickets.
Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen
Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates
Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
Bruce Springsteen fans wait hours for opening show of 2023 tour
The boss is back at Amalie Arena. Bruce Springsteen kicked off his 2023 E Street Band tour to a packed house on February 1. For many of the fans, it felt like a true homecoming after COVID-19.
Bryan Adams Tour 2023 With Joan Jett: Dates, Venues + How to Get Tickets? [DETAILS]
Great news for Bryan Adams fans! The rock artist will be going on tour this year across the United States and he will bring a legendary artist as his special guest; is he coming to a city near you?. According to Consequence, the musician will going on a series of...
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Announce North American Tour
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will hit the road again this year, performing in two dozen North American cities. The spring and summer tour will begin on April 25 in Shreveport, La., and wrap on July 5 with their only Canadian date in Toronto. They will perform music from their...
Bryan Adams announces US tour with Joan Jett
The So Happy It Hurts Tour, featuring Bryan Adams supported by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, will arrive in The US in June
Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer. Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Jazz Fest daily music lineups announced, single-day tickets now on sale
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival today unveiled the daily music lineups, and announced that single-day tickets are now on sale. Jazz Fest begins April 28 and ends May 7.
Fall Out Boy 'So Much For Tour Dust' US Concerts 2023: Guest Acts, Venues, Tickets, More!
In support of their upcoming album, "So Much (For) Stardust," Fall Out Boy is set to embark on an ambitious North American tour this coming June 2023. This is the first solo headlining tour of the band since 2018. The 29-date concert tour around the United States and Canada will see the much-beloved rock band perform their classic hits and new ones.
Ticketmaster Faces Next Big Test With Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour
Ticketmaster is back in the spotlight, as tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance tour go on sale on the platform in the coming days. This will be a big test for the ticketing giant, following the long wait times and technical glitches the site experienced during the presales for Taylor Swift’s tour in November. The issues sparked congressional pushback and hearings, vitriol among fans, several of whom filed a lawsuit against the ticketing giant, and pushback from Swift, who said she had been assured the platform could “handle this kind of demand.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Announces 'Renaissance' TourNine Fun Facts to...
Jo Koy to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Phoenix come May
Jo Koy is set to bring his ‘World Tour’ to Footprint Center in Phoenix this May! According to a press release sent to ABC15 Arizona, the comedian’s tour will feature all new material!
Beyoncé adds tour dates, including California, as demand exceeds tickets available by over 800%
"Please do not be alarmed, remain calm." Beyoncé adds seven additional tour dates in the United States after exceeding expectations on pre-sale registrations. Tickets are not on sale for the "Renaissance World Tour;" however, people can sign up for registrations divided into three groups. Seven shows were added to Group A, including one in California.
