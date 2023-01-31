Ticketmaster is back in the spotlight, as tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance tour go on sale on the platform in the coming days. This will be a big test for the ticketing giant, following the long wait times and technical glitches the site experienced during the presales for Taylor Swift’s tour in November. The issues sparked congressional pushback and hearings, vitriol among fans, several of whom filed a lawsuit against the ticketing giant, and pushback from Swift, who said she had been assured the platform could “handle this kind of demand.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Announces 'Renaissance' TourNine Fun Facts to...

1 DAY AGO