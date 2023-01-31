ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

REO Speedwagon Announces Summer 2023 US Tour

REO Speedwagon has announced a new batch of U.S. tour dates for late summer. The latest run kicks off on Aug. 12 in Newkirk, Ore., and wraps on Sept. 3 in Las Vegas. A September appearance at the Mountain Winery in Saratoga, Calif., does not yet have an official date.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Pitchfork

Dave Matthews Band Announce Tour and New Album, Share Song: Listen

Dave Matthews Band are releasing a new album, Walk Around the Moon, on May 19 via RCA. The record is led by the new song “Madman’s Eyes,” which you can hear below. Walk Around the Moon is Dave Matthews Band’s first studio album since June 2018’s Come Tomorrow. They worked on the new album with producer Rob Evans and executive producer John Alagia. In May, the group will start a North American tour in support of the new album. Find the tour schedule below.
MAINE STATE
Consequence

Barenaked Ladies Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth” tour will return to North America in 2023, and this year, they’ve enlisted Del Amitri, Semisonic, and Five for Fighting as support. The alt rockers have plotted summer tours under the name on and off since 2012, when the world...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Chicago

Beyoncé adds second Chicago show to 'Renaissance' world tour this summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Beyoncé's "Renaissance" world tour is making two stops in Chicago this summer.  Beyoncé will perform at Soldier Field on July 22 and July 23. A second show was added to the Ticketmaster registration site for presale ticket groups.She will kick off her tour in Europe this May before coming to the U.S. in July. You can find more tour dates and locations here.
CHICAGO, IL
musictimes.com

Fall Out Boy 'So Much For Tour Dust' US Concerts 2023: Guest Acts, Venues, Tickets, More!

In support of their upcoming album, "So Much (For) Stardust," Fall Out Boy is set to embark on an ambitious North American tour this coming June 2023. This is the first solo headlining tour of the band since 2018. The 29-date concert tour around the United States and Canada will see the much-beloved rock band perform their classic hits and new ones.
The Hollywood Reporter

Ticketmaster Faces Next Big Test With Beyoncé ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Ticketmaster is back in the spotlight, as tickets for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance tour go on sale on the platform in the coming days.  This will be a big test for the ticketing giant, following the long wait times and technical glitches the site experienced during the presales for Taylor Swift’s tour in November. The issues sparked congressional pushback and hearings, vitriol among fans, several of whom filed a lawsuit against the ticketing giant, and pushback from Swift, who said she had been assured the platform could “handle this kind of demand.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBeyoncé Announces 'Renaissance' TourNine Fun Facts to...
KTVU FOX 2

Beyoncé adds tour dates, including California, as demand exceeds tickets available by over 800%

"Please do not be alarmed, remain calm." Beyoncé adds seven additional tour dates in the United States after exceeding expectations on pre-sale registrations. Tickets are not on sale for the "Renaissance World Tour;" however, people can sign up for registrations divided into three groups. Seven shows were added to Group A, including one in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy