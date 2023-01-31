ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tmpresale.com

Howie Mandels show in Westbury, NY Nov 19th, 2023 – presale code

We have the latest most current Howie Mandel pre-sale password 😉 While this short presale window is on, you get the chance to get Howie Mandel performance tickets ahead of the public. If you do not acquire your tickets to Howie Mandel’s show in Westbury, NY during the presale...
WESTBURY, NY
tmpresale.com

Chicagos performance in Farmingville, NY Jun 24th, 2023 – presale passcode

We have the most recent Chicago presale password: For a very short time you can acquire your very own tickets earlier than the public. You won’t want to miss Chicago’s musical in Farmingville do you? We believe that tickets could sell out once they go on sale: during a presale you can buy your tickets ahead of they are all gone 🙂
FARMINGVILLE, NY
longislandweekly.com

Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s Is Food To Feed Your Soul

Not to be confused with another similarly named establishment out east, Bobby Q’s of Freeport has recently opened its second location in September. The first and still existing restaurant on Main Street in Freeport survived through COVID and has sort of taken on a more on-the-go feel since it opened in 2017. The newest location, Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s on Sunrise Highway is surely to become a dining destination once the word catches on far and wide.
FREEPORT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes

About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
LONG BEACH, NY
tourcounsel.com

Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City

Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary

NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
QUEENS, NY
eastendbeacon.com

An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan

Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
MATTITUCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy