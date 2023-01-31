NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO