Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet TraditionJudyDBronx, NY
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway ProjectAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A man cheats with his wife's best friend and dies in her bed! How does she keep her best friend from finding out?justpene50Manhattan, NY
"Tonight Show" Star Jimmy Fallon Grabs a Bite to Eat at Glen Cove Diner and Café
"Tonight Show" star and comedian Jimmy Fallon recently stopped in at the Glen Cove Diner and Café to grab a bite to eat, according to an announcment on the establishment's Facebook page. The Diner's owner posted that Fallon, 48, had paid a visit to the Glen Cove-based eatery on...
Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s Is Food To Feed Your Soul
Not to be confused with another similarly named establishment out east, Bobby Q’s of Freeport has recently opened its second location in September. The first and still existing restaurant on Main Street in Freeport survived through COVID and has sort of taken on a more on-the-go feel since it opened in 2017. The newest location, Bobby Q’s Jus Like Mama’s on Sunrise Highway is surely to become a dining destination once the word catches on far and wide.
Celebrating 35 of selling Long Beach homes
About 36 years ago, Joe Sinnona was an English teacher at Junior High 141 in the Bronx. Then, he was forced to take a leave of absence. He never went back. Flash forward: Sinnona is marking his 35th year as a realtor in Long Beach. Sinnona, 54, grew up in...
Winning $100K Powerball Ticket Sold At Valley Stream Store
A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Long Island convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced. The third-prize winning Power Play ticket for the Wednesday, Feb. 1, drawing was purchased in Valley Stream, at the BP station on Rockaway Avenue. It has four matching numbers plus the...
Kings Plaza Shopping Center | Shopping mall in New York City
Kings Plaza (officially the Kings Plaza Shopping Center) is a shopping center within the Mill Basin section of Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Opened in September 1970, it is located at the southeast corner of Flatbush Avenue and Avenue U, just north of Floyd Bennett Field. The mall's anchor stores include Best Buy, Burlington, Lowe's, Macy's, Primark, and Zara. Previous anchor stores of the mall include Alexander's, JCPenney, and Sears.
NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a burglary that took place inside a Flushing restaurant early Wednesday morning. According to police, two unknown male individuals entered a locked restaurant located at 69-12 Austin Street through a basement door. Once inside the restaurant, the individuals removed cash and an IPad, while another unknown male and female individual acted as a lookout outside the location, police said. The suspects fled eastbound on Austin Street. They were captured on a video surveillance camera inside the 71st Avenue subway station. Police are asking the public to help identify the four suspects. Anyone with The post NYPD investigating Queens restaurant burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Syosset Restaurant Cited As Having 'Something For Everyone'
A new Long Island restaurant serving up locally sourced craft food and cocktails appears to be a hit with diners weeks after opening. Hilltop Kitchen & Bar, located in Syosset at 150 Jericho Turnpike, welcomed its first customers in early January 2022. Open daily for lunch and dinner, the eatery...
Nassau DA: Former waiter convicted in fatal stabbing of busboy over tip money at Hicksville restaurant
The 25-year-old faces up to 25 years in prison.
Suffolk DA: 3 Long Islanders burglarized 5 Suffolk Dunkin' Donuts stores
Authorities say the suspects broke in through the back door and stole cash from registers and safes.
An Angry Reception for New Mattituck Hotel Plan
Pictured Above: A rendering of the proposed Mattituck hotel by GSA Architects. More than 100 people tried to cram into the basement of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday evening, Jan. 30, filled with pointed questions about a proposed new 121-room resort hotel on the site of the former Capital One headquarters on the Main Road in Mattituck.
