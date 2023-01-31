Read full article on original website
gueydantoday.com
Arrest made in daytime, kick-in burglaries
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office books Lafayette man in connection. According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Michael Couvillon, on Jan. 19, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate two separate daytime kick-in residential burglaries that had occurred in two areas of Vermilion Parish. The Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations...
Abbeville police department has a new starting pay to combat police shortage
Police chief Mike Hardy nearly doubled the starting salary pay for his department.
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
WKRG
UPDATE: Son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon found guilty
UPDATE 2/2/2023, 2:40 p.m.: McClendon was found guilty on both counts of first-degree murder. According to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre, McClendon was found guilty “for the ambush-style killing of Nakia Ramer, 19 and Shawn Parish, 21 during the early morning hours of September 24, 2016.”
Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings
The jury convicted Jamarcus McLendon in connection with the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr. and Shawn Parish.
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
KPLC TV
Investigation continues into ‘heartbreaking’ theft of squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana
Broussard, La. (KPLC) - The investigation into the theft of a dozen squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana over the weekend continues with no leads or suspects, KATC reports. Zoo Director Matt Oldenburg said he and his family have been owners of Zoosiana for more than 21 years. He said this is an unfortunate crime against a family-owned business.
Jennings nanny charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile
A 20-year-old nanny was arrested and charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile in her care, authorities said.
Opelousas District Attorney says 15 years for students making school threats
In Opelousas, District Attorney Chad Pitre is prepared to give students serious jail time if school threats continue.
kalb.com
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
kalb.com
4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
KLFY.com
Abbeville police chief announces old plan to tackle crime
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Abbeville’s police chief says he is bringing back a traditional police tactic, but in a new way, to reduce gun crime in the city. Chief Mike Hardy said police responded to approximately 185 shots-fired calls in 2022. “I’m serious about crime in Abbeville. We...
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Police uses ID Board to keep track of former criminals
The Abbeville Police Department is trying to do its best to keep a finger on former criminals roaming the city streets. Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy has set up an ID Board with mug shots of past criminals. He even has them grouped by who they have hung out with.
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent will step down at end of contract
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. “I informed the board as well as the public that I will not be seeking an extension to my contract, however, I will be completing the school year,” […]
Lafayette man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s S.W.A.T. team, arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries.
