KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at south Wichita Dollar General
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need your help in catching an armed robber. Security video captured the suspect walking into the Dollar General at 1919 E Pawnee on January 13 at 8 p.m. The video shows the man in a raiders jacket with a green military-style bag. The video...
KAKE TV
Wichita man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and aggravated battery while...
Lindsey Garmon died at a Wichita hospital on Saturday about three hours after Harry Rediker left the road at Hoover and Taft, hit a curb and slammed his car into a utility pole, authorities have said.
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City teen arrested in Kansas following pursuit
WELLINGTON, Kan. — A police chase initiated in Wellington resulted in the arrest of Ponca City resident Owen Eugene Legleiter, 18, on Monday afternoon. The car chase started when Wellington Police discovered Legleiter was driving a stolen vehicle. Wellington officers called off the pursuit, and Conway Springs police resumed the chase, ending just southeast of Clearwater at around 3 p.m.
WIBW
Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County
GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Sedgwick County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on US-54 highway at 267th Street West. The location was about four miles west of Goddard. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,...
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing baby for ‘crying all the time’
A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from the south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height...
KAKE TV
Jury convicts man in deaths of two people in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A Eudora man has been convicted of murder and other charges in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in rural Reno County in 2021. A jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of theft and perjury.
KWCH.com
Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit. The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.
KWCH.com
Teen critically injured in crash near Garden Plain
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in western Sedgwick County. The crash was called out just before 6 p.m. on 263rd St. W. and US-54, near Garden Plain. Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm there are three patients, and a 16-year-old has suffered...
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of robbing a store in southwest Wichita.
A verbal dispute has led to a shooting in southeast Wichita Tuesday night.
KWCH.com
Victim identified in Sunday’s deadly crash on Kellogg
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
Four-vehicle accident on K-96 hospitalizes 2 children, injures other people
A 5-year-old child who was unresponsive was rushed to a hospital after the collision.
KWCH.com
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man was critically hurt Wednesday morning in an industrial accident near Valley Center. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 85th and Oliver. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were trying to set a steel pole in the ground when the man was struck. He was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.
Wichita Police have released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday. Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris
