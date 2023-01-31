WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police have identified 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita as the victim in Sunday’s crash on Kellogg near Washington. Harris was killed in a one-vehicle crash. She was driving west on Kellogg when she drove into a concrete wall, went over it, and landed on Washington. No other people were involved.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO