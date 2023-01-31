ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bryan College Station Eagle

7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We have felt your pain.” Ahmaud Arbery’s family offers support for Tyre Nichols’ family

The family of Ahmaud Arbery says they will be with Tyre Nichols’ family “every step of the way” in seeking justice for the loss of their son. Nichols died Jan. 10 three days after five Memphis police officers recorded repeatedly beating, punching and kicking him during a traffic stop. “Our hearts go out to the family of Tyre Nichols. The Arbery family knows all too well the hole of forever loss felt when a young life is taken because of race-based systemic actions driven by culturally created stereotypes,” the Arbery family wrote in a statement. “Ahmaud was presumed (to be) a guilty and dangerous Black man because he was jogging through a white neighborhood. Tyre Nichols was presumed (to be) a guilty and dangerous Black man because he was a Black man viewed by a police overhyped SCORPION unit as not worthy of living.” RELATED STORIES:
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statements Regarding the Memphis Police Officers’ Killing of Tyre Nichols

“I am repulsed by the horrendous beating of Tyre Nichols by the now charged former members of the Memphis Police Department. This should not happen anywhere, ever, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible way. It is unconscionable to me that the individuals who kicked, punched, and beat Mr. Nichols could have such a disregard for another human being. They must be held accountable. I credit Chief Davis in Memphis for taking swift action to fire them. I also credit Director Rausch and his team at the TBI for the expedited and independent investigation that led to the indictment of the five.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pled guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects break into Metro by T-Mobile store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a phone store was broken into overnight. According to MPD, a little before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a business burglary at 1578 Getwell Road. The suspects fled the scene before officers got there. At this time, police have no description of the suspects. WREG’s Wendy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
power98fm.com

Police Brutality Seems To Only Know One Color

The Memphis Police Department is at the center of police brutality. The brutal beating of young man was caught on body cam footage and sky cop footage. The Memphis Police Department released the tape on friday evening. On the tape we see another example of police brutality. The tape shows the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols. Tyre was pulled over for what police called wreckless driving but that was later revealed to be a lie. Tyre is just the latest victim of police brutality. Police brutality seems to have a common theme it seems to just know one color: black. I am sure there are examples of other races involved but the overwhelming majority is black.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Clerk Offices to reopen, return to call-in system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All Shelby County Clerk Offices will reopen on Feb. 3 following this week’s icy conditions, officials say. The clerk’s office said they will return to their sign-in/call-back system so customers can reserve spots in line and wait in their cars until called. Motor vehicle registration and title services at the Washington Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFB

WAFB

