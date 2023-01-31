Read full article on original website
LETTERS 2.1
I am glad the Yale Daily News accepts Letters to the Editor, with a generous allowance as to their length (400-500 words). It is wonderful that this very old collegiate publication still persists, after having served Yale University students in New Haven, Connecticut since January 28, 1878. I am not...
U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón to read at Yale University Art Gallery
Ada Limón, the 24th United States Poet Laureate and the first Latina to hold the title, will deliver a talk and read her work at Yale on Wednesday. The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in the Robert McNeil Jr. Lecture Hall of the Yale University Art Gallery. Sponsored by Ezra Stiles College and the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration, Limón’s talk is free and open to the public.
YNHHS tackles racial bias in medical technology with new office
Misdiagnoses, missed diagnoses and exclusion from clinical treatments and trials — the consequences of using racially biased medical tools can be fatal. Yale New Haven Health System’s Office of Health Equity and Community Impact, launched in October of 2021, aims to dismantle the false theory of “racial biology,” which assumes that a person’s race dictates their genetics. By establishing this new office, YNHHS is working through a checklist of biased medical tests and procedures to eliminate or rework. First, the system scrapped a test for kidney function and then stopped using race as a factor in predicting jaundice in newborns — their next step will be redesigning a formula for predicting kidney stones.
SWIM AND DIVE: Women’s swim team caps off perfect season at HYP meet in Cambridge
This past weekend, Yale Swim and Dive competed in the Harvard-Yale-Princeton meet at Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool. The women’s squad took first, finishing out an undefeated year in the pool. The women’s team has swept their two rivals at HYP in six of the last seven years. This...
Collab nonprofit brings mentorship, resources to aspiring entrepreneurs
Tea Montgomery started teaching himself to sew in 2017. Looking to explore a new artistic medium, he made clothes for himself, and then for friends. Now, the waitlist for his products is three months long. Montgomery credits the success of his bespoke apparel and accessory business, Threads by Tea, in...
Yale researchers identify biomarker key to finding new viral infections
A recent study from the Foxman lab at the Yale School of Medicine has indicated that screening patients for a certain cytokine biomarker could be a key way to identify new and dangerous viral pathogens emerging in human populations, improving current public health surveillance systems. According to Ellen Foxman, an...
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY: Elis struggle at Connecticut Ice Tournament
The Yale men’s ice hockey team (3–14–4, 2–10–2 ECAC) fell to both the University of Connecticut (16–8–3, 10–6–2 HEA) and Sacred Heart University (13–10–2, 8–3–1 AHA) last weekend in the Connecticut Ice Tournament, by scores of 6–1 and 4–3 respectively.
Dislodging emissions from the hotel industry: New Haven’s Hotel Marcel aims to reach net-zero carbon
Overlooking the I-95 highway is the Hotel Marcel, a repurposed office building that will likely be the first net-zero hotel in the United States. In the hotel’s parking lot are three solar canopies that, together with additional panels on the roof, power the hotel. During the summer, the hotel produces more energy than it consumes. But because of the winter’s shorter days and increased energy demands, the hotel is not quite at net-zero, despite investment in solar panels, more efficient heating systems, energy storage and other technologies.
